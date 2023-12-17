Middle-order batters, all-rounders in RR's wishlist: What Rajasthan Royals need to do in IPL 2024 auction

The mini auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still bound to cause anxiety to a few teams that must fill key slots and at the same time ensure they find a balance between the kind of players they want and the purse they have. Rajasthan Royals are not one of those teams, although it remains to be seen if they come away from Dubai on Tuesday a satisfied lot. RR have always had a solid first eleven to pick from, which showed in the strong start they had in IPL 2023(AP)

Having achieved a sensational victory in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 under Shane Warne, they had to wait until 2022 to get another shot at the title, losing to debutants Gujarat Titans in the final. Having ended a 14-year wait to even get to that stage, the Sanju Samson-led outfit's hope of finding a second title was dashed after they slipped to finish fifth in the league phase in IPL 2023, failing to make the playoffs.

Despite that disappointment, RR franchise bosses and team management have not seen any need for major changes, reposing trust in most of the players from the last two editions. That is reflected in their 16 retentions in a squad of 25 and a trade which has brought in fast bowler Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants with top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal going to the KL Rahul-captained side.

So, what could be in RR's wishlist come Tuesday?

Their top-order batting looks settled. Their valued player in IPL 2023 was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who aggregated 625 runs at an average of 48.07 and strike rate of 163.61. His brilliant century and five half-centuries all but helped them reach the playoffs and the 21-year-old left-handed batter has since gone on to play for India in Tests and T20Is.

Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag provide explosive power and stability in the line-up. Buttler had an outstanding 2022, topping the league batting charts by aggregating 863 runs.

RR though could be looking for an overseas batter, ideally an all-rounder, who can provide impetus to the second half of the innings. Overseas all-rounders are few and if they are looking for someone who can bowl seam, it could lead to intense bidding. With a purse of only ₹14.50 crore left, the second smallest among the 10 teams, and eight slots to fill -- three are overseas slots -- it would be interesting to see what they settle for.

Royals are well served in the pace department with Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Sandeep Sharma all experienced hands. They would hope Avesh Khan, who didn't have a great 2023 season with LSG, finds consistency in the next edition. Finding an overseas pacer who can back up Boult would be a vital addition to their squad, having released Windies fast bowler Obed McCoy.

With New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Australia's Travis Head, after sensational ODI World Cup performances, likely to hog the headlines among batters, RR director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, may even go for a finisher like Shahrukh Khan, although he was bought for ₹9 crore by PBKS in 2021 and released following a subdued IPL 2023.

If they are after an all-rounder, New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham is an option. His base price is ₹1.5 crore, but he can give RR an extra option with bat and ball, as a finisher. Royals released Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder ahead of the auction after he got only eight games last season.

The spin department not just looks well settled but also could be their strongest suit with Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal there besides Adam Zampa. The leg-spinner got to play only six games in IPL 2023, taking eight wickets at an economy of 8.55. However, Zampa could be a different bowler after finding his rhythm in Australia's victorious ODI World Cup campaign -- he was the second highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps -- by using the googly to deadly effect.

The combine of Sangakkara and Samson will hope that whoever the new additions are can infuse fresh dynamism in the performances next season. RR have always had a solid first eleven to pick from, which showed in the strong start they had in IPL 2023, but haven't always had equally capable hands on the bench as the season wears on and the time to explore options arrive.