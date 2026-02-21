Mike Hesson calls out Babar Azam's below 100 strike rate, justifies demotion: ‘Brought him for specific role’

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson explained the reasoning behind the decision to move Babar Azam down to number four in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Traditionally an opener or a number three batsman, Babar has been assigned a new position in the batting order for the tournament, a move that has drawn criticism from some former players who argue it doesn’t suit his natural game. Known more for his elegant stroke play than power-hitting, the adjustment has so far yielded limited results. Mike Hesson defends moving Babar Azam down the order, cites strike rate woes. (PTI)

In Pakistan’s recent clash against Namibia, Babar did not get an opportunity to bat at all, as the team prioritised power-hitters Khawaja Nafay and Shadab Khan above him, leaving the star batter further down the order and questioning the effectiveness of the strategy.

Hesson explained the decision to move Babar down the order, noting that the change aligns with the team's needs and that he is aware his strike rate in World Cup powerplays has historically been below 100.

“Look, it’s the role the team requires, and Babar is well aware of that. I think he’s well aware his strike rate in the powerplay in World Cups is less than 100,” Hesson said at the pre-match press conference.

Hesson added that Babar is seen as a reliable presence in the middle order, capable of stabilising the innings when the team faces pressure. Citing the match against the USA, he noted that once Babar gets set, he can accelerate the scoring, and that the decision to bring him down the order after the Asia Cup was intended to provide crucial batsmanship through the middle.

“We think he’s a fine player through the middle if required, especially if we’re in a bit of trouble. As we saw against the USA, once he gets set, he can increase his strike rate. We brought Babar back in for a specific role post the Asia Cup. We wanted some batsmanship through the middle, and he brings that for us," he said.

“Babar Azam not the best person to come in 12th over” Hesson clarified Pakistan’s strategy regarding Babar's spot in the batting order, saying that while he offers valuable skills, there are moments when other players are better suited for specific roles, especially in the later stages of an innings, which is why he did not get a chance to bat against Namibia.

“The other day, when we got to the 12th over mark, Babar Azam was not the best person to come in. We have other options who can perform that role better at the end. Babar is the first to acknowledge that. He knows he has a certain set of skills the team requires, and at times other players can perform certain roles more efficiently,” he said.