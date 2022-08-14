Home / Cricket / 'Mirror doesn't lie. Jaddu will play, but he won't give you...': Ex-player's huge statement on India all-rounder

'Mirror doesn't lie. Jaddu will play, but he won't give you...': Ex-player's huge statement on India all-rounder

cricket
Published on Aug 14, 2022 04:54 PM IST
  • The all-format player remains a crucial element in India's set-up for the upcoming Asia Cup and World T20. But does Jadeja enter the eleven as a batting all-rounder?
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates(Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The world has seen Ravindra Jadeja's evolution as a batter, and it seems that the star all-rounder keeps getting better and better. The Indian chips in with crucial overs and exceptional fielding, putting himself in the bracket of a complete player. He was ruled out for the first two ODIs in West Indies after suffering an injury to his right knee. But amid growing worry over his fitness, he featured in the T20I assignment, where India claimed a 4-1 series win.

Jadeja bowled seven overs in two 20-over games and picked up two wickets as well. The all-format player remains a crucial element in India's set-up for the upcoming Asia Cup and World T20. But does he enter the eleven as a batting all-rounder? Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Jadeja won't be a wicket-taking bowler, with Yuzvendra Chahal spearheading the spin attack.

Also Read | 'He has experience, ability. If he comes back to form...': Salman Butt issues huge warning to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup

"The second name (after Chahal) on this list is interesting - Ravindra Jadeja. Jaddu will definitely play, this both you and I know, but he will not give you too many wickets, be ready for that. The mirror does not lie," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out Jadeja's numbers in the recent IPL edition. The Chennai Super Kings player stepped down from captaincy and left the bubble citing an injury.

"If we see his numbers, he has played seven matches since the T20 World Cup, picked up just four wickets, average is above 43 and the economy is also close to 8.5 - it's not great.

"The wicket-taking ability has not been seen in the T20 internationals he has played or he has not picked up wickets. The IPL also tells the same story - played 10 matches in the last IPL - five wickets at an average of nearly 50, an economy of 7.50 and a strike rate close to 40," added Chopra.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

