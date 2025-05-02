MI’s sixth straight win blows RR away

Mumbai: The ground was painted pink in Jaipur, so was the crowd. Rajasthan Royals were playing in a customised pink playing kit too. But that’s as far as they could go with manufacturing home advantage. Mumbai Indians batters Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. (PTI)

Mumbai Indians’ men in blue came out a blistering all-round display to blow away RR on Thursday. Their 100-run victory took them right at the top of the points table and closer to the playoffs. This was MI’s sixth successive win; the slow start they had at the beginning is now a thing of the past.

Without the injured Sandeep Sharma and Wanindu Hasaranga, the RR bowers had a stiff task before their hands. They tried to even the contest against a red-hot MI batting line up with tactical gameplay all the way through. They hung in there until the wheels came off during the death overs.

A big part of Rohit Sharma’s return to form has been his commanding batting against the short ball. For his fifty in Jaipur, RR forced him to flip his batting template. They didn’t bowl short to him. They bowled very little down his legs. Although Rohit wasn’t at his belligerent best initially (he ended up with 53 off 36b), he could still make the adjustments. Every time it was full, he made room and kept lofting it through the off side.

It was the day the Rohit-Ryan Rickelton right-left opening partnership blossomed (116 off 71b). Although RR weren’t able to separate their opening stand through the first half of the innings, they made sure they used up as many overs of spin as they could before the tournament’s most in-from batter against spin, Suryakumar Yadav, arrived with his sweep shots.

There was a ball left in the 12th over bowled by Maheesh Theekshana when Yadav came out to bat and the right-hander made sure he didn’t let that ball go waste pocketing a boundary with a sweep, first ball.

Fazalhaq Farooqi tried to make it harder for Yadav by taking pace off and bowling short and wide. But there’s a reason why he’s Indian cricket’s Mr.360. The versatile batter found ways to slice those deliveries for boundaries on either side of third man.

To counter RR’s tactics, MI forced them to delay using up their overs of spin with Hardik Pandya promoting himself to No 4. Riyan Parag got away with his over - a mix of everything including roundarm balls.

With MI at 146/2 after 15 overs, RR bowlers faced the prospect of bowling the death overs without the wily Sandeep Sharma. Theekshana returned to bowl the 16th over and went for 15. Yadav and Pandya, though, were just warming up.

The India captain and the MI captain attacked with abandon. Yadav (48 off 23b) would improvise by dancing around the crease for his scoops and sweeps while Pandya (48 off 23b) stuck to his strengths, using the depth of the crease.

He would stand up, wait for the bowler to miss the length and hit through the line. It was carnage all the way through their unbroken 94 (44b) third-wicket stand. The 71 runs that came in the last five overs lifted MI to 217.

Zero for Suryavanshi

RR had chased down a similar total in their last game, on the back of a breathtaking Vaibhav Suryavanshi innings. But the law of averages had its say on Thursday.

It took Deepak Chahar two balls to see the end of the 14-year-old’s innings. He failed to clear mid-on. A hundred followed by nought and the youngster took some time before trudging off the pitch. But he will be better for the experience.

The MI bowlers matched the masterclass served out by their batters. After being smashed for two straight sixes, Trent Boult exacted revenge on Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) with a wobble seam delivery that crashed into the left-hander’s stumps. All in the space of the same over.

In much the same way, Jasprit Bumrah was quick to show how good he was by sending back Riyan Parag (16) and Shimron Hetmyer (0) with sharp bouncers off successive balls. Reduced to 51/5 in the first 5 overs, the home side were out of the game for all practical purposes.