IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals receive huge boost as they gear up for Kolkata Knight Riders showdown

Delhi Capitals have so far experienced a topsy-turvy campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning three of the seven matches they've played so far. The franchise were hit by Covid-19, which saw last minute changes in their venue for their respective fixture against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

The team finally had some good news on Wednesday as Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, joined the team members after recovering from it. Both the players were part of the Capitals training session and it will be interesting to see if the franchise employs either of the two in their next clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, which will be played on Thursday evening.

Seifert had earlier made two appearances for the Capitals but has not been used after David Warner joined the camp. In the two matches, the Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter managed 24 runs.

Marsh, on the other hand, played just one match before contracting the virus. The Aussie all-rounder was not in the best of touch in the single appearance he made and could only muster 14 runs in the 24 deliveries he faced.

Going into the clash against Kolkata, Delhi Capitals will look to put the 'no-ball' controversy behind and get things back in order.

