Mitchell Starc loses cool at Delhi airport, shouts 'Go away' at vlogger in unwanted interaction

Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc’s participation in the remainder of the IPL 2025 season appears to be unlikely, as he returned home to Sydney following an initial stint with the Delhi Capitals. Starc looks set to prioritise preparations for the World Test Championship finals next month, but was captured by a fan at the departures terminal at the Delhi Airport last week. Mitchell Starc during the 2025 season of the IPL for Delhi Capitals.(AFP)

In a video shared to social media, Starc can be seen repeatedly asking the fan who is taking the video to “Go away,” making shooing gestures as he attempted to gain some privacy while loading his bags and kit onto a trolley.

The video was taken while Starc departed India earlier this month, in the wake of the IPL’s suspension following conflicts stepping up between India and Pakistan following skirmishes along the border.

Starc reportedly shifts focus to WTC

The fan, an amateur vlogger on Instagram, can be seen approaching Starc and his partner, Australian Test captain Alyssa Healy, but being turned away as the Aussie cricketers were busy preparing to enter the airport. A small group of fans could be spotted around Starc, taking videos of the fast-bowling great.

The vlogger was criticised on social media for violating Starc’s personal space despite being turned away multiple times. However, Starc also found some criticism for the brusque manner in which he waved away the fan, although it was an understandable decision given the tension surrounding the Australian’s need for a sudden departure at the time.

As per reports, Starc is unlikely to return for the remainder of IPL 2025, leaving his franchise Delhi Capitals in a spot of bother as they try to compete for a spot in the playoffs this year. Starc had taken 14 wickets in 11 matches before the IPL was suspended, in particular providing a match-winning performance in the super over game against Rajasthan Royals.

The Aussie spearhead will likely instead prioritise preparing and conditioning for red ball cricket, with Australia set to face off against South Africa in the WTC final at Lord’s beginning on June 11. Starc is expected to take the new ball for the pace attack, starring alongside fellow IPL stars Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins.