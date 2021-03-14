IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Mithali Raj creates another huge record, becomes first female cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs
Mithali Raj in action.(BCCI)
Mithali Raj in action.(BCCI)
cricket

Mithali Raj creates another huge record, becomes first female cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs

But after being asked to bat first by the Proteas in the 4th ODI, the India captain Mithal Raj quickly scored 26 runs to reach the landmark in her 213th ODI.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:44 AM IST

India Women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj achieved a historic milestone on Sunday as she became the first female cricketer in history to score 7,000 ODI runs. Before the start of the 4th ODI against South Africa Women in Lucknow, Mithali had 6,974 runs in her career. But after being asked to bat first by the Proteas, the India captain quickly scored 26 runs to reach the landmark in her 213th ODI.

Mithali missed out on her fifty after she was dismissed by Tumi Sekhukhune for 45 in 71 balls. She struck four fours in her innings.

Also read: Laxman, Dravid defy odds with 376-run stand as India pull off memorable comeback against Australia

India got off to a fine start in the match, with an opener despite Smriti Mandhana's fall for 10, with Priya Puia scoring 32 runs, and Punam Raut getting a half century.


This feat comes after Mithali Raj on Friday became the first India woman cricketer and only the second overall to score 10000 international runs.

Mithali Raj.
Mithali Raj.


Apart from her feat in the ODIs, Mithali also has scored 663 runs from 10 Tests with a highest of 214 at an average of 51. In T20Is, Mithali averages an impressive 37.52 having scored 2364 runs from 89 matches.

Mithali is second only to Charlotte Edwards in terms of the overall leading run-scorer in women's international cricketer. Edwards, a former England cricketer, has scored 10207 runs from 309 matches with 67 half-centuries and 13 hundreds. Mithali, who has 75 fifties and eight centuries, is likely to overtake Edwards in the near future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mithali raj
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Mithali Raj in action.(BCCI)
Mithali Raj in action.(BCCI)
cricket

Mithali Raj becomes first female cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:44 AM IST
But after being asked to bat first by the Proteas in the 4th ODI, the India captain Mithal Raj quickly scored 26 runs to reach the landmark in her 213th ODI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Virat Kohli and team mates after the dismissal of England's Jason Roy REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Virat Kohli and team mates after the dismissal of England's Jason Roy REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

Do you ask Sehwag to defend, Pujara to attack?: Jadeja questions Kohli's tactics

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Ajay Jadeja said when Virat Kohli stressed playing ‘aggressive cricket’ with a ‘free mind’ with players who have ‘X-factor’, he expected India to probably send Rishabh Pant or Hardik Pandya up the order. But it didn’t happen as India didn’t experiment with their batting line-up much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.(BCCI/Twitter)
VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

On This Day: Laxman, Dravid defy odds as India pull off miraculous comeback win

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Exactly 20 years ago, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid stitched a 376-run stand in the 2nd Test against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata to script a miraculous comeback win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Bangar and Rishabh Pant.(File/PTI)
Sanjay Bangar and Rishabh Pant.(File/PTI)
cricket

'I was left astonished': Bangar lauds Pant's outrageous six off Archer

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:17 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports, former India batsman and former batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that he was left astonished with the shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adil Rashid dismissed VIrat Kohli for 0.(REUTERS)
Adil Rashid dismissed VIrat Kohli for 0.(REUTERS)
cricket

'Nice to keep the crowd quiet': Adil Rashid on dismissing Virat Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:18 AM IST
India vs England: England produced a master-stroke by having Rashid open the bowling. He bowled three overs to finish with 1/14. The pressure created by Rashid went a long way in England gaining the upper hand over India early in the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli with his teammates.(PTI)
India captain Virat Kohli with his teammates.(PTI)
cricket

IND predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Will Kohli & Co. stick with Dhawan-Rahul at top?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:17 AM IST
India vs England: India now would be looking to make some changes to the playing XI as several players did not look at their best.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Singh in action.(Twitter/Road Safety World Series)
Yuvraj Singh in action.(Twitter/Road Safety World Series)
cricket

6, 6, 6, 6 - Yuvraj Singh turns back clock with monstrous hits - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:14 AM IST
As the fans were remembering his six sixes against England's Stuart Broad at the 2007 World Cup, Yuvraj struck two more sixes, both going over long-on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 21.(REUTERS)
Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 21.(REUTERS)
cricket

'You drop him after 4 games': Sehwag says Team India needs to back Pant more

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:16 AM IST
India vs England: Sehwag believes that perhaps the team management, comprising captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, is looking for a like-for-like replacement for MS Dhoni in Pant, which the former India opening batsman reckons, is not the right way forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan.(Reuters/File)
File image of Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan.(Reuters/File)
cricket

'Will serve team better if Kohli is bit selfish, gives himself few more balls'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:19 AM IST
While questions are now circulating about Kohli's poor run with the bat, former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the India captain will find a way to get back to scoring runs. Vaughan also came up with a piece of advice for Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IPL trophy.(IPL/Twitter)
The IPL trophy.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Two new IPL teams to be auctioned in May

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The BCCI top brass including president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah on Saturday had a meeting on execution of various policy decisions approved by the IPL Governing Council at the start of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prithvi Shaw will be the key wicket for Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
Prithvi Shaw will be the key wicket for Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
cricket

Uttar Pradesh target early Prithvi Shaw dismissal in Vijay Hazare final

By Sharad Deep, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:57 AM IST
  • Shaw, 21, has already hit a record aggregate for the season, 754 with three centuries and a double century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punam Raut (L) and Smriti Mandhana. (BCCI)
Punam Raut (L) and Smriti Mandhana. (BCCI)
cricket

India women face SA in must-win fourth ODI

By Sharad Deep, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:58 AM IST
  • The hosts, playing their first international games in a year, are 1-2 down in the five-match series being played in Lucknow
READ FULL STORY
Close
Is time running out for Shikhar Dhawan? (BCCI)
Is time running out for Shikhar Dhawan? (BCCI)
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan feels the heat as India eye T20 re-boot

By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Dhawan faces this situation despite a stellar IPL 2020, which formed the basis for the selection of the uncapped Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shreyas Iyer top-score for India in the first T20I. (BCCI)
Shreyas Iyer top-score for India in the first T20I. (BCCI)
cricket

Shreyas Iyer says no dropping new plans despite first T20I setback

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:18 PM IST
  • India vs England: Iyer said the pitch offered variable bounce early on and made it difficult to play the shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan in the nets. (BCCI)
Ishan Kishan in the nets. (BCCI)
cricket

'I have seen how they confuse opposition': Ishan explains how MI trio helped him

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:45 PM IST
  • India vs England: Ishan Kishan explains how spending time with Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya at Mumbai Indians left a positive impact on him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP