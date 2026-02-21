Mohammad Amir doubles down on tirade, once again says India won't reach T20 World Cup semis: ‘Mera kya lena dena?’

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir doubled down on his prediction, once again saying that India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, wouldn't be able to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Earlier this week, the left-arm pacer made a bombshell claim, saying India would not be able to make it out of Group 1 in the Super 8s, as both the West Indies and South Africa are playing better cricket than them in the tournament. As expected, this statement went viral in no time, and Amir was subjected to trolling on social media as the Indian fans didn't take kindly to his remarks. India will take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8s on Sunday. (PTI)

Ever since the T20 World Cup began, Amir has become a punching bag of sorts on X (formerly Twitter) for his statements against Indian players. Earlier, Amir had also labelled Abhishek Sharma as just a slogger.

During his latest appearance on the ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show, the anchor grilled Amir about his latest statements against both Abhishek and the Indian cricket team; however, the pacer remained firm on his stance, once again saying that Suryakumar's side wouldn't reach the semi-finals.

Also Read: Mohammad Amir goes all out, predicts India won't qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals “It is my opinion. I am not saying that India is a bad team. It is just my assessment, based on how their batting has performed and how the entire unit has conducted themselves so far. South Africa and West Indies are the better teams, according to me, so that's why I didn't pick India as the semi-finalist,” Amir said on the ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show.

“Whether you like my opinion or hate my opinion, that is up to you. Do you want me to forcefully say that India will reach the final? Pahunche ya na pahunche final main, mera kya lena dena usse? (How do I care if they make it or don't make it?). I just think West Indies and South Africa will reach the semi-finals as they are playing complete cricket,” he added.

‘How do I care?’ Amir concluded his statement by saying that he doesn't really care, and if India ends up proving him wrong, then it would be well and good.

“If India makes it to the finals, then well and good. Mujhe kya? (How do I care),” said Amir.

Speaking of India, the side remained undefeated in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 after beating the USA, Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands. India are in Group 1 for the Super 8s alongside South Africa, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

India is yet to lose a match in the last three ICC events, and the team has a realistic chance of winning their first title to win the T20 World Cup on home soil and also defend their crown.

After the match against South Africa on Sunday, India will face Zimbabwe and the West Indies on February 26 and March 1, respectively.