Rizwan's startling revelation after historic ODI series win vs Australia: ‘Captain only for toss and presentations’

Mohammad Rizwan's stint as Pakistan's white-ball captain, has gotten off to the best start possible. Pakistan hammered Australia in the third and final ODI by eight wickets to win the three-match ODI series 2-1. This is Pakistan's first ODI series win in Australia after a gap of 22 years. The third and final ODI at the Optus Stadium, Perth, turned out to be a no-contest as Pakistan chased down the target of 141 inside 27 overs. The visitors made lightwork of the chase, as they won the match with eight wickets in hand and 133 balls remaining. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan reacts during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Pakistan. (Photo by David Woodley / AFP)(AFP)

After the win, Mohammad Rizwan labelled it as a "special moment", saying the entire country would be ecstatic on seeing Pakistan perform so well. However, he also made a startling revelation, saying he is just the captain for "toss and presentations" as anybody can come up to him to give suggestions on the field.

"Special moment for me, the nation will be very happy today, we didn't perform as per expectations in the last couple of years. I'm the captain only for the toss and presentations - everyone gives me suggestions on the field, the batting group and the bowling group," said Rizwan at the post-match presentation.

"All the credit to the bowlers, Australia in Australia isn't easy, the conditions suit their style of playing, but the bowlers were outstanding. Also credit to the two openers, they made the chases easy. They (fans) don't care a lot about the results, but the people back home are always behind us and I want to dedicate this victory to them," he added.

Rizwan was appointed as the Pakistan white-ball captain just last month. He took over the reins from Babar Azam, who had resigned as the white-ball skipper to focus on his personal game. Recently, reports have also surfaced, indicating that Rizwan does not have the final call in terms of player selection.

Rizwan remains unbeaten in the chase

Mohammad Rizwan played a knock of 30 off just 27 balls to help Pakistan chase down the total with complete ease. He also formed a 58-run unbeaten stand with Babar Azam for the third wicket. As soon as the winning runs were hit, the duo were celebrating on the pitch, and they were soon joined by the other players and members of the support staff.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the third ODI. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah took three wickets each as Pakistan bundled out Australia for just 140. Haris Rauf, who was eventually declared as the Player of the Series, also took two wickets in the series decider.

Rauf took a total of nine wickets in the series, including a five-wicket haul in the second ODI at Adelaide. Speaking after the win, Haris Rauf said, "First of all, thanks to almighty Allah, it means a lot, we've been struggling in the last couple of months, this series was very important to both Pakistan and the team. Thanks to all the fans who came here to support us, thanks to everyone supporting us around the world. We had a lot of practice in the nets, we spoke to each other as a bowling group, the communication was good and that's very important."

In all the three ODIs, Haris Rauf dismissed Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Talking about the same, the pacer said, "Maxi is a superstar, a legend, just try to dismiss him and I was lucky to dismiss him thrice in the series."

Australia and Pakistan will now square off in the three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday, November 14.