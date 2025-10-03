Mohsin Naqvi gets support in Asia Cup row, asked ‘what’s the hurry’ in returning the trophy to India?

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has supported ACC and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s stance in the ongoing Asia Cup trophy controversy. The debate intensified after Naqvi walked off with the trophy following the final, leaving the Indian team waiting for their winner’s medals. India did not receive the trophy on Sunday, having refused to accept it from Naqvi, who is not only Pakistan’s cricket board chairman but also a government minister known for his outspoken anti-India political stance. Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi is under the scanner after the Asia Cup trophy row.(AP)

Recently, in a social media post, Naqvi claimed he was willing to hand over the trophy to India after the final, and he made his stance clear that he is even ready to do so now also, only if they come to the ACC office to collect it from him.

Yousuf said that Naqvi has made the right decision in the matter and that India should have accepted the trophy from his hands after the final in the presentation ceremony.

"What Chairman Sir (Mohsin Naqvi) is doing is absolutely right. He has taken the correct stand. India should have taken the trophy at that moment. According to ACC and ICC rules, he was standing there as ACC chief, and the trophy should have been handed through his hands only," Yousuf said on Samaa TV.

Also Read - Dhruv Jurel honours his father and Indian Army with earnest gesture after maiden Test century - Watch

The former Pakistan batter criticised the Indian team for being stuck in the “filmy world,” saying they were too focused on theatrics at the ground instead of taking the Asia Cup trophy when the moment came.

"You didn’t take it at that moment, so what’s the hurry now? You should have gone and collected it from his office if you remembered that you had to take the trophy. At the ground, you were busy making your films. I said it that day too—they are not coming out of the filmy world. This is sports, this is cricket; movies won’t be playing here. In movies, there are retakes and all, but becoming a hero in movies is a different thing. You are playing a genuine sport here, and now you are saying you want the trophy," he added.

Yousuf supports Mohsin Naqvi's stance

Yousuf asserted that he supports the stand Naqvi has taken for Pakistan's respect in the Asia Cup trophy controversy.

"Whatever Naqvi said in the meeting is right—that there won’t be any trophy-related talk here. The stance the chairman has taken, we support him. Whatever he is doing for the respect of Pakistan, he is doing right, and we are with him," he added.