Mohammed Shami announces Australia departure for T20 World Cup with Instagram post, Irfan Pathan, Kaif react

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 03:30 PM IST

Shami took to Instagram to share his photo for the fans annoucing his departure for Australia for the marquee tournament. As the post got viral, several former India cricketers wished the senior pace bowler for the T20 World Cup.

India's Mohammed Shami (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

BCCI is yet to officially announce the replacement for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad. As per reports, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj have left for Australia to join the Indian squad as backup options but Shami is the frontrunner to replace Bumrah. Thakur and Siraj did well in the ODI series against South Africa while Shami couldn't play in the home series against Australia and South Africa due to Covid-19. But the 32-year old has fully recovered and heading to Australia where his role in the World Cup, will be announced.

Shami took to Instagram to share his photo for the fans annoucing his departure for Australia for the marquee tournament. The veteran seamer who is a standby player for the big event as of now, seemed delighted with the prospect of representing India after almost a year in T20Is.

Shami captioned the picture as " Time to fly now for T20 World Cup". As the post got viral, several former India cricketers wished the senior pace bowler for the grand cricket extravaganza.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan commented: "Goodluck brother."

Mohammad Kaif, the former India batter also wished Shami and wrote: "All the best Shami bhai."

Screenshot of comments in Mohammed Shami's Instagram post

Former India pacer Munaf Patel commented: "Good luck".

Also read: Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20 World Cup; Siraj, Shami, Shardul set to join India squad in Australia soon: Report

Team India's preparations for the World Cup have been marred by injuries to several prominent players who have been forced to pull out of the world event. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was a vital cog in the lower middler order and an extra spin bowling option, was earlier ruled out due to a knee injury. Deepak Chahar, who was a standby player for the marquee tournament, has also been ruled out after he suffered an injury recently during the T20I series against the Proteas.

Men in Blue have a major headache for themselves in the form of poor death bowling which has led to a few losses of late. Youngster Arshdeep Singh has risen to the occasion but team management is looking for another pacer to pair up with him during the World Cup on Australian pitches.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

t20 world cup mohammed shami irfan pathan india cricket team + 1 more

