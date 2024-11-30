Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohammed Shami can't catch a break, faces injury scare amid speculations over India comeback in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 30, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami faced another injury scare during his appearance against Madhya Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mohammed Shami's return to competitive cricket was marred by a concerning injury scare during Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh on Friday. With Bengal needing to defend 22 runs in the penultimate over, Shami bowled with intensity, but his efforts were momentarily halted when he appeared to suffer pain in his lower back.

Mohammed Shami bowls a delivery on the second day of a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal(PTI)
Mohammed Shami bowls a delivery on the second day of a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal(PTI)

According to Sporstar, the India pacer was seen lying on the ground for treatment, causing a brief moment of panic in the Bengal camp. However, after receiving medical attention, Shami returned to finish the over.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

His brief injury scare raised fresh questions about his fitness, especially as Shami has been making his way back into the domestic circuit after nearly a year away from competitive cricket due to an ankle injury and subsequent foot surgery.

Shami’s absence from international cricket over the past year has been significant, particularly given his integral role in India's pace attack. He missed key series, including the away Test series against South Africa at the start of the year, and the five-Test home series against England. Shami also missed the three Tests against New Zealand at home, where India shockingly faced a 0-3 clean-sweep defeat.

Since his return to action, Shami has featured in one Ranji Trophy match, where he picked 7 wickets against Madhya Pradesh, and made his comeback in white-ball cricket with the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he has shown glimpses of his old self.

He has been tipped to make a return to the national team for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with speculation mounting over his inclusion in India's Test squad. However, this latest injury scare has once again raised concerns over his fitness and whether he will be able to reclaim a spot in the national team.

MP beat Bengal

Meanwhile, despite Shami’s 9-run penultimate over, Madhya Pradesh went on to win the thrilling encounter by seven wickets, thanks to a solid chase led by Rajat Patidar (68 off 40) and Subhransu Senapati (50 off 33).

Their partnership put MP on track for a 190-run chase, and even though the game tightened towards the end, Venkatesh Iyer and Harpreet Singh Bhatia held their nerve to see MP through, keeping them unbeaten in Group A of the tournament.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On