Mohammed Shami, elder brother questioned by Kolkata police

The women’s grievance cell of Kolkata Police questioned Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his elder brother Hasib Ahmad on Wednesday in connection with the charges brought by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan.

While the pacer arrived at the headquarters of Kolkata Police at Lalbazar in central Kolkata shortly before 2 pm, his brother reached around midday.

After questioning, Shami left the building around 5:15 pm without speaking to the journalists waiting outside.

None in Kolkata Police would comment on the interrogation.

A team of officers under deputy commissioner, detective department, Neeloo Sherpa (Chakraborty) quizzed Ahmad.

The 27-year-old cricketer is also a member of the Delhi Daredevils team and is playing in the IPL matches.

On March 8, Jahan lodged a complaint against her husband with Kolkata Police, following which the city police has started a probe under Sections 498A (domestic violence), 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code among others.

On April 10, Jahan filed a petition against her husband at a Kolkata court seeking a monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakhs for her and her daughter.

She also filed a case under Domestic Violence Act 2005 against Shami and her family members. The hearing in these cases will be held on May 4.

Those named in the petition under Domestic Violence Act include the cricketer’s mother Anjuman Ara Begum, his brother Md Hasib Ahmad, Hasib’s wife Shama Parveen and Shami’s sister Sabina Anjum.

On March 19, Jahan recorded her confidential statement before a magistrate in Alipore court.

Shami was also subjected to a probe by the anti-corruption unit of Board of Control for Cricket in India after his wife accused him of receiving money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

The warring couple met once after he met with a road accident near Delhi but the meeting ended in acrimony.

Shami and Jahan were married on April 7, 2014, about two years after they met at a Kolkata Knight Riders party. They have a two-and-a-half-year old daughter.