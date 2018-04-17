Kolkata Police summons Mohammad Shami’s brother for questioning

The Women’s Grievance Cell of Kolkata Police has summoned Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami’s elder brother Hasib Ahmad for questioning in relation with the complaint filed by the pacer’s wife Hasin Jahan in March.

Ahmad has been asked to be present at the police headquarters at 2 pm on Wednesday.

“I was informed by officers of Kolkata Police that they have summoned Hasib Ahmad for interrogation,” said Zakir Hossain, the advocate of Hasin Jahan.

However, local reports hint the cricketer has also been asked to appear for questioning.

On April 10, Jahan filed a petition against her husband at a Kolkata court seeking a monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakh for her and her daughter.

She also filed a case under Domestic Violence Act 2005 against Shami and her family members. The hearing in these cases will be held on May 4.

Those named in the petition under Domestic Violence Act include the cricketer’s mother Anjuman Ara Begum, his brother Mohammad Hasib Ahmad, Hasib’s wife Shama Parveen and Shami’s sister Sabina Anjum.

On March 8, Jahan lodged a complaint against her husband with Kolkata Police, following which the city police has started a probe under Sections 498A (domestic violence), 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code among others.

On March 19, Jahan recorded her confidential statement before a magistrate at Alipore court.

Shami, who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also subjected to a probe by the anti-corruption unit of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after his wife accused him of receiving money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

The warring couple met once after he met with a road accident near Delhi but the meeting ended in acrimony.

Shami and Jahan were married on April 7, 2014, about two years after they met at a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) party. They have a two-and-a-half year old daughter.