Mohammed Shami’s mother acted like a bodyguard, cricketer threatened me, says wife

Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan tried to meet the Indian cricketer in New Delhi on Tuesday following his road accident but said that he threatened her and that his mother acted like bodyguard.

“I had come to see Mohammed Shami as he was injured, but he refused to meet me. He threatened me and said ‘I will see you in court now’,” said Hasin Jahan.

“Yes he met and played with our daughter, but did not acknowledge me. His mother was acting like a bodyguard.”

Shami got injured while travelling between Dehradun and New Delhi and hurt his head recently.

Hasin Jahan had earlier said that she“heard that he met with an accident. My daughter, who saw her father’s pictures also wanted to meet him. Therefore, I came here. Yes, I spoke to him over the phone, but there is no question of a reconciliation,” she said.

Shami has been booked under various bailable and non-bailable offences, including an attempt to murder, after Jahan’s complaint.

(With inputs from ANI)