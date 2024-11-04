Mohammed Shami leaves Gambhir, Rohit gasping for breath as Australia Tests return hopes crushed after Ranji snub

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami's return to competitive action has been further delayed after he was not named in Bengal's Ranji Trophy squad for the next two matches. This implies that Shami is most likely to miss the Border-Gavaskar Test series, where India will be fighting for a spot in the World Test Championship final. Mohammed Shami's Border-Gavaskar Trophy return unlikely(Getty)

India need Shami more than ever, with their qualification hopes for the WTC final in dire straits. More so, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma need Shami to escape further criticism in the wake of the embarrassing Test series whitewash at home against New Zealand last week and prolong their tenure in the respective spots.

With Mohammed Siraj struggling to find a rhythm, Shami could have been the perfect aid to Jasprit Bumrah, while Akash Deep could have taken up the role of a third seamer. The line-up could have given India hope of making a difference in the Australia series and scripting a bounce back from the New Zealand low.

India, hence, were willing to wait for Shami to prove his match fitness in Bengal's upcoming matches in the fourth and fifth round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, against Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. Bengal too were hopeful for his return to the state side, but it seems both will still have top wait for Shami to regain complete fitness as he was not named for either of the two domestic matches.

The development came just a few weeks after Shami claimed that he started bowling at his "100%" and that the "results are good".

When did Shami last play a competitive game?

The senior India pacer was last seen in action in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, after which he was sidelined with an ankle injury. He later underwent surgery in February earlier this year.

Shami was touted to make a comeback in the New Zealand Test series itself, but suffered from a swollen knee, which derailed his return further.

BCCI is yet to give an update on Shami's fitness.