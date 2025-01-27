'Mohammed Shami is fit': Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav responsible for pacer's delayed comeback

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Monday confirmed that pacer Mohammed Shami is fully fit. His participation in the remaining three T20Is against England will depend on how head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav plan to ease him into the playing XI. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Monday confirmed that pacer Mohammed Shami is fully fit. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)(AFP)

Fans and pundits expected Mohammed Shami to start in the playing XI against England in the T20I series after he was named in the squad. However, to everyone's surprise, the pacer is yet to feature in the XI.

Shami was on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the speedster did not play a single international match in 2024. The pacer is in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy. Hence, the team management may not want to take any risks.

Concerns also surround Jasprit Bumrah, the World No.1 ICC Test bowler who sustained back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia.

Ahead of the third T20I in Rajkot, India's batting coach confirmed Mohammed Shami is fully fit, and there are no fitness concerns.

"Mohammed Shami is fit. There is definitely a plan, looking at the coming matches as well. The ODIs, that is something the coach Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav will take a call," Kotak told reporters on Monday.

"Fitness, definitely not a problem. Depending on how they plan to build his load, it all depends on that," he added.

Will Shami play in Rajkot?

Looking at the struggles of England's batters against Indian spinners, it seems unlikely that the hosts would tamper with their winning combination. Hence, Shami might have to wait a little longer for his chance in the playing XI. The Indian speedster last played a T20I for India in November 2022.

Shami returned to competitive cricket in November 2024, playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy match. He then represented the state in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The pacer's last match for India was the 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia.

India’s T20I squad for the series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.