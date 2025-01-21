Mohammed Shami reveals what kept him going through lengthy injury ordeal: 'I may never get this chance again'

Mohammed Shami will be taking the field in international cricket for the first time since the final of the 2023 World Cup on November 19, 2023 when India face England in the first T20I on Wednesday. Just to give a perspective on how long the 34-year-old has spent on the sidelines, Shami has missed the entire 2023/25 World Test Championship cycle, with his last Test appearance being the 2023 WTC Final. India's Mohammed Shami attends a practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 international cricket match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 19, 2025. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)

He said that it was his hunger to play for the country that kept him going in the time that he was out. "Country ke liye jo khelne ki bhoonkh hai woh kabhi khatam nahin honi chahiye. Appko agar usse pyar hai toh aap hamesha fightback karte rahenge, injured chahe aap 10 baar ho jaye (The first thing I feel is that the hunger to play for the country should never end. If you have that hunger, you will always fight back, no matter how many times you get injured),” Shami said at an event organised by Cricket Association of Bengal.

Shami further said that all he was thinking is that he has not had enough of playing for India. "Mere dimaag mein hamesha yehi rehta hai mein kitna bhi match khel loon woh mere liye kam hai, kyunke ek baar agar meine cricket chhod toh shayad woh dobara na hoga (No matter how many matches I play, it always feels like less. Because once I leave cricket, I may never get this chance again)," he added.

'Whenever we get injured, our only thought is when can we return'

The fast bowler also said that anyone who has played for their state or country would never give up when they get injured. "It has never happened that players who represent their state or country think about leaving the game after an injury. Whenever we get injured, the only thought in our mind is -- when can we return?” Shami added.

Shami, who missed key assignments including the T20 World Cup and Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-match Test series, stressed that overcoming injuries is part of an athlete's journey. “If you are hardworking and committed, no injury can keep you away for too long. You will always find a way to return.”