Mohammed Shami sends stumps cartwheeling, bowls at full flow after recovering from Covid - Watch

With the T20 World Cup starting in less than a month, Team India find themselves in a difficult position. Team's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is already recuperating from a knee injury and the latest member to join the list is Jasprit Bumrah. Although coach Rahul Dravid has assured the fans that the pacer might recover ahead of the showpiece event, which gets underway from October 16 in Australia, but going by the reports the chances that happening looks bleak.

However, not everything is bad as Mohammed Shami, who was down with Covid, is back in action. The seamer was part of India's plans for the three-match T20I series against Australia but was sidelined from it at the last moment and was replaced by Umesh Yadav.

Shami shared a video of him toiling at the nets on Instagram, in which the bowler can be seen knocking the stumps. “Safar jari hai (The journey is on),” the pacer wrote.

Interestingly Shami is not part of India's T20 World Cup squad but will travel with the team as a reserve member. With Bumrah being injured, Shami can be a ideal replacement for the pacer.

Both Shami and Bumrah were not part of India's Asia Cup squad, where the Men In Blue suffered tough defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While Shami was not considered, Bumrah was recovering from an injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru along with Harshal Patel.

India will kick-off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

