'Petrol khatam ho chuka tha': Shami savages Kartik on live TV after record spell in GT vs DC in IPL match

Breathing fire in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday, India pacer Mohammed Shami triggered a collapse of David Warner's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the recently concluded encounter at Ahmedabad. Defending champions Gujarat Titans were the overwhelming favourites when Hardik Pandya and Co. squared off against a struggling DC side in match No.44 of the IPL 2023 at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium.

Bamboozling the formidable batting lineup of the Capitals at the world's largest cricket stadium, speedster Shami gave GT a dream start by removing DC opener Philip Salt on the very first ball of the IPL 2023 match. The Indian fast bowler then got the better of Rilee Rossouw (8), Manish Pandey (1) and Priyam Garg (10) to make sure DC record a disastrous opening powerplay.

Shami bagged four wickets and leaked only 11 runs against Delhi Capitals. The Indian pacer also registered his best-ever figures in the IPL. Speaking to former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik at the innings break, Shami joked that he ran out of steam after single-handedly demolishing the batting lineup of the Delhi Capitals.

“We practice a lot of before the season and understand how the pitches behave and which lengths to bowl. I'm just following the plans. My job is to attack and take wickets and if we can take those early wickets it will always be such a huge plus for the team. Feel the total is gettable, don't think there is too much swing or seam. (Nahi nahi, petrol khatam ho chuka tha) I have given it my all and bowled four on the trot,” Shami said during the innings break.

Shami now holds the record for registering the best bowling figures for GT in the IPL. The Indian pacer also recorded the second-best figures of the IPL 2023. The India star is only behind Mark Wood, who bagged a match-winning five-wicket haul (5/14) against DC earlier this season. Though Shami earned plaudits for his bowling masterclass, the Gujarat Titans failed to outclass a misfiring Delhi side at home. Ishant Sharma's final-over heroics sealed DC's 5-run win over GT. However, veteran pacer Shami was named the Player of the Match for his fiery spell.

