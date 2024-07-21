Mohammed Shami warns against fake news over alleged Amit Mishra claim in 'Virat Kohli is a close friend' remark

Veteran India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, on Sunday, called out against media reports linking his recent comment on Virat Kohli to former India cricketer Amit Mishra. Shami not only criticised the fake news report, but also requested "to verify news sources before publishing." Mohammed Shami responded to fake news over alleged Amit Mishra claim

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube show 'Unplugged,' Shami opens up on his friendship with former India captain Kohli and senior India pacer Ishant Sharma, and how they kept calling him during his injury lay-off.

"Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma are my best friends. They constantly kept calling me when I was injured," Shami said as he recalled his period away from international action after undergoing an operation on his Achilles tendon earlier this year, which saw him miss the IPL 2024, and the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

However, Shami's statement was considered a dig at Mishra's recent comment on Kohli, where he said that "fame and power" had changed him. In the same podcast, Mishra made an explosive revelation, saying that Kohli's change in nature after gaining the captaincy duty left him with fewer friends in the Indian team.

With the few media publications linking the two statements, and alleging that Shami took a dig at Mishra, the India fast bowler lashed out on his social media account, voicing his concern regarding the spread of misinformation about fellow player Mishra.

He tweeted: “Disappointed to see false information circulating about Amit Mishra. It's humble request to verify news sources before publishing.”

Earlier, Mishra, while comparing his equation with present India captain Rohit and Kohli, said that while he continues to maintain a jovial bond with the Mumbai Indians legend, he does not expect the same from the latter.

"I won't lie. As a cricketer, I respect him a lot, but I don't share the same equation with him as I used to. Why does Virat have less friends? His and Rohit's natures are different," he said last week. "I haven't been part of the Indian team in years. Still when I meet Rohit during the IPL or any other event, he is always joking with me. I don't need to think what he will think. We joke with each other. He is at the top but we still have maintained that rapport. He is the captain, won the World Cup and five IPL titles."