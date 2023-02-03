Mohammed Siraj bares his heart to R Ashwin on becoming No.1 ODI bowler

Mohammed Siraj is currently the No.1 ODI bowler and a vital cog of Team India's pace attack across formats. The 28-year-old showed great patience to rise through tough conditions and achieved his dream. In the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia next week, he is expected to be one of the leading pacers alongside seniors Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

On Friday, during India's practice session for the upcoming Test series, off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin posted two videos on Instagram, with teammate Siraj in which he has shared his feelings after achieving the No.1 ranking. In one of the videos, the two have a hilarious exchange of words in Tamil and the same is being widely discussed on social media platforms.

In another video, Ashwin repeats the question this time in hindi, he asks: "bata bhai, kaisa feel ho raha hai, number 1 ODI bowler banke(Tell me brother, how are you feeling after becoming the No.1 ODI bowler?). Responding to Ashwin, Siraj says: "Bahut hi accha lag raha hai, socha nahi tha ki number 1 bowler banuga( I am overjoyed, I hadn't imagined that I would be number 1 bowler) but it feels good."

Meanwhile, Team India will have qualification to the World Test Championship 2021 - 2023 final on the line in the upcoming four-Test series vs Australia. Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently at the second position in the standings for the WTC final. On the other hand, Australia are currently at the top in the standings but they are also yet to qualify for the WTC final.

Rohit Sharma has been announced as the Indian captain for the series while Pat Cummins will be at the helm for Australia. The series also marks the return of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after recovering from his knee injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2022.

