Mohammed Siraj bows down to Jasprit Bumrah in tremendous gesture after MI great's unrivalled fifer vs RCB; pacer reacts

Mumbai Indians' star pacer Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire in the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, registering incredible figures of 5/21 in four overs. His brilliant spell helped the hosts register a solid seven-wicket win against the RCB in Mumbai, as MI registered their second successive victory of the campaign. Mohammed Siraj (L) bows down to Jasprit Bumrah after MI vs RCB match(IPL)

In a commanding display of bowling mastery, Bumrah dismantled the Bengaluru batting lineup; his impact was immediate as he struck early to dismiss the prolific Virat Kohli – the current Orange Cap holder – for a mere three runs. Returning with venom in the 17th over, Bumrah delivered a double blow by removing captain Faf du Plessis (61) and Mahipal Lomror (0) in successive deliveries.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In his next over, he was on a hat-trick yet again; he continued his relentless assault by claiming two more wickets off consecutive deliveries to complete his five-wicket haul in the 19th over. This time, he dismissed Saurav Chouhan (9) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (0).

Despite narrowly missing out on a hat trick twice, Bumrah's exceptional performance single-handedly restricted Bengaluru to 196/8 on a significantly batting-friendly surface, as MI chased the target down with 27 deliveries to spare.

Following MI's resounding win, Bumrah was applauded not only by the experts but also by a counterpart from RCB. Mohammed Siraj, the lead pacer for the Royal Challengers, came up to Bumrah during the customary handshakes and bowed down to his India teammate. Bumrah, surprised by the gesture, took a step back before the duo hugged.

Watch:

The video also shows Virat Kohli hugging Hardik Pandya while patting his head. Earlier in the game, Kohli could be seen urging the Wankhede crowd to support Hardik after there were significant boos for the MI skipper as he came out to bat.

RCB in a tricky spot, MI revive campaign

With only one win in six matches, the Royal Challengers are already staring at an early exit in the 2024 edition. They are currently at the ninth spot in the table, ahead of the Delhi Capitals only on net run rate. The Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have jumped further to the seventh spot on the table, with two wins in five matches.