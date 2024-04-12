 Mohammed Siraj bows down to Jasprit Bumrah in tremendous gesture after MI great's unrivalled fifer vs RCB; pacer reacts | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Mohammed Siraj bows down to Jasprit Bumrah in tremendous gesture after MI great's unrivalled fifer vs RCB; pacer reacts

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 12, 2024 07:51 AM IST

Siraj reserved a special gesture for MI's Jasprit Bumrah after the latter's five-wicket haul helped the hosts clinch a seven-wicket win over RCB in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' star pacer Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire in the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, registering incredible figures of 5/21 in four overs. His brilliant spell helped the hosts register a solid seven-wicket win against the RCB in Mumbai, as MI registered their second successive victory of the campaign.

Mohammed Siraj (L) bows down to Jasprit Bumrah after MI vs RCB match(IPL)
Mohammed Siraj (L) bows down to Jasprit Bumrah after MI vs RCB match(IPL)

In a commanding display of bowling mastery, Bumrah dismantled the Bengaluru batting lineup; his impact was immediate as he struck early to dismiss the prolific Virat Kohli – the current Orange Cap holder – for a mere three runs. Returning with venom in the 17th over, Bumrah delivered a double blow by removing captain Faf du Plessis (61) and Mahipal Lomror (0) in successive deliveries.

'Hardik Pandya's finishing was icing on the cake': Sachin Tendulkar's king-sized praise after MI's blistering win vs RCB

In his next over, he was on a hat-trick yet again; he continued his relentless assault by claiming two more wickets off consecutive deliveries to complete his five-wicket haul in the 19th over. This time, he dismissed Saurav Chouhan (9) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (0).

Despite narrowly missing out on a hat trick twice, Bumrah's exceptional performance single-handedly restricted Bengaluru to 196/8 on a significantly batting-friendly surface, as MI chased the target down with 27 deliveries to spare.

Following MI's resounding win, Bumrah was applauded not only by the experts but also by a counterpart from RCB. Mohammed Siraj, the lead pacer for the Royal Challengers, came up to Bumrah during the customary handshakes and bowed down to his India teammate. Bumrah, surprised by the gesture, took a step back before the duo hugged.

Watch:

The video also shows Virat Kohli hugging Hardik Pandya while patting his head. Earlier in the game, Kohli could be seen urging the Wankhede crowd to support Hardik after there were significant boos for the MI skipper as he came out to bat.

RCB in a tricky spot, MI revive campaign

With only one win in six matches, the Royal Challengers are already staring at an early exit in the 2024 edition. They are currently at the ninth spot in the table, ahead of the Delhi Capitals only on net run rate. The Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have jumped further to the seventh spot on the table, with two wins in five matches.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, MI vs RCB Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates.
