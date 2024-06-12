Mohammed Siraj leaves Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh awestruck with a blinder in USA vs IND

Team India bowlers produced another fine performance with the ball in the T20 World Cup as the USA failed to break free against them on Wednesday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler for India with four wickets, and the fielders also complimented the bowlers well on the field to help India stamp their authority over the hosts, who scored 110/8 in 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj grabbed an absolute stunner.(X/@BCCI)

Mohammed Siraj was one such player who gave his all on the field on Wednesday and also claimed an absolute blinder to help Arshdeep claim his third wicket. It was the fourth ball of the 15th over when Nitish Kumar smashed the ball over the deep square leg where Siraj timed his jump well to grab a sensational catch.

Legendary India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri, who were present in the commentary box, were left awestruck by the brilliant effort by the Indian paceman near the boundary rope.

"What a catch, What a catch that is! Mohammed Siraj has pulled off a blinder. This is magnificent," said Shastri.

Yuvraj also hailed Siraj and said, “I think that was a decent shot but big boundaries, and Siraj took a blinder right there.”

Meanwhile, Arshdeep, who has been India's new-ball bowler, had a memorable match as he produced an early scalp and got rid of USA opener Shayan Jahangir on the very first delivery of the match. He became the first Indian to claim the wicket on the first ball of a T20 World Cup match.

A win will secure India's place in the Super 8 stage, as will a victory for the United States. The T20 World Cup debutants are one victory away from progressing to the next round. Both teams remain unbeaten in the group stage, with four points apiece.

Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first as India decided to go unchanged in New York.

"We will bowl first. It has played better in the last two games, but you need to assess the conditions quickly and then let the game take over. It's all about constantly getting better and keeping the momentum going. It's important to do the right things. That was a great game to play, we didn't have enough runs on the board, but the bowlers came to the party and won the game for us. We're playing the same team," Rohit said at the toss.