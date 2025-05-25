Mohammed Siraj loses temper, hurls the ball as Shubman Gill sparks GT blunder; Shastri’s ‘Kya miyan’ mimic adds spice

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj was left fuming after a fielding error from his teammates allowed Chennai Super Kings to steal two extra runs during their IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. But it was commentator Ravi Shastri's mimicry that ultimately stole the show. Mohammed Siraj was not happy with Gujarat Titans' fielding error

It happened on the penultimate ball of the fifth over of the match, when Siraj was into his third over in the innings. CSK batter Urvil Patel pushed the length ball towards mid-off and took off for a single. He comfortably completed the run, but captain Shubman Gill decided to have a shy for no reason. The ball hit the stumps and was deflected towards midwicket, where no fielder had been assigned, leaving Chennai to sneak in another single.

Sai Kishore sprinted from the square-leg region and slid to collect the ball, but in his attempt, he inadvertently pushed away the ball after his knee made the first contact with it. This allowed Chennai to steal another single before the ball was thrown back towards Siraj at the non-striker's end.

The India fast bowler was left seething in anger. He was seen screaming at Sai Kishore before he angrily hurled the ball towards the wicketkeeper. Gill then walked up to Siraj to calm him down.

As the broadcasters showed the replay of Siraj's reaction to Kishore's blunder, Shastri could not stop saying, "Kya Miyan!" Subsequently, this led to a laughter riot in the commentary box.

Gujarat eye top-two finish

Gujarat, the 2022 champions, were the among the first teams in this IPL season to qualify for the playoffs. They currently stand top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches. A win against Chennai in their final league game in the 2025 season could guarantee them a top-two finish. However, a loss could see second-placed Punjab Kings and third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru, both on 17 points and with a game in hand, push Gujarat down to the third place.