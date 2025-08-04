Mohammed Siraj reacts after turning Dale Steyn's Oval prophecy into fireworks in India's epic win: 'You asked and I...'

On the eve of the fifth and final Test against England, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn made a bold prediction. Six days later, Mohammed Siraj turned that prophecy into reality, inspiring India to a stunning win at The Oval that helped level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2. Mohammed Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul in the fifth Test

On July 30, a day before the start of the London Test, Steyn predicted that Siraj would claim a five-wicket haul. “Siraj to take a fifer in 5th Test,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Indian pacer came close in the first innings with figures of 4 for 86 as India bowled England out for 247. But it was in the second innings that Steyn’s words came true — Siraj returned 5 for 104 to help dismiss England for 367.

After the win, Siraj reacted to the tweet saying: “You asked. I delivered. Really appreciate coming from you.”

How Siraj inspired India to Oval win

It was Siraj who gave India the first breakthrough in the final innings, dismissing Zak Crawley on the final ball on the third evening to leave the hosts at 50 for one. He then struck in the opening session on the following day, dismissing stand-in skipper Ollie Pope, to reduce England to 106 for three.

However, riding on a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket from Harry Brook and Joe Root, England bounced back strongly and stood within touching distance of a record win at The Oval, which would have ended the series on a 1-3 loss for India. Brook scored a blitzy ton, while Root etched his name in history with a 39th career ton - the fourth most by a batter in Test history, surpassing Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara.

However, Prasidh Krishna struck twice in two overs after Tea in Day 4 to leave England under pressure at 337 for six.

On the final morning, Siraj struck early, dismissing Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, before cleaning up Gus Atkinson to seal a famous win.

This was the first time India won a fifth Test match in a series away from home.