Asia Cup collects dust in ACC office in Dubai, Mohsin Naqvi adamant

India clinched the Asia Cup on September 28 in Dubai, but even two weeks later, the champions still don’t have the trophy. In an unprecedented and unexpected administrative deadlock, the silverware remains locked away in a Dubai office, hostage to protocol and ceremony. Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (L) stands along with Emirates Cricket Board Vice Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni(AFP)

The impasse began immediately after India’s victory when the team declined to receive the trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who also chairs the Pakistan Cricket Board. Naqvi wanted to present the trophy personally, but the Indian team refused the arrangement. Rather than proceed with an alternative presentation, the trophy was simply removed from the venue.

Where is the trophy now?

As reported by Cricbuzz, the trophy now resides in the ACC office at Dubai’s ICC Academy complex. A two-person staff team guards it under explicit instructions: the trophy cannot be moved without Naqvi’s authorisation. That single requirement has created the current standoff.

The matter was officially addressed at the ACC Annual General Meeting on September 30, where member boards agreed that the five Test-playing ACC nations - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan would resolve the handover meetings alongside the ICC’s quarterly gathering in Dubai, scheduled between November 4 and 7.

However, there is a complication: Mohsin Naqvi skipped the ICC Annual Conference in July, and ACC insiders have told he may send a deputy to the November meeting as well. Without Naqvi present, the protocol knot would be impossible to untie.

The official responses regarding the matter have been restrained. BCCI officials are of the opinion that there is still time for the Dubai meetings and that they will decide their next steps in due course. A PCB spokesperson refrained from responding to the queries. Meanwhile, the fact remains unchanged: India won the tournament, the presentation ceremony stalled over who would hand over the trophy, and until the right approvals come through, the cup stays locked away.

The optics are damaging for ACC. What should have been a routine post-tournament formality has become a power struggle. The handover now requires a multilateral meeting and either Naqvi’s attendance or an accepted workaround. Until then, the Asia Cup trophy gathers dust at the ICC office, out of sight and out of the Champions’ cabinet.