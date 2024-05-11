More gap between Ranji games to address player fatigue: Jay Shah

The Indian cricket board will ensure a longer gap between Ranji Trophy matches in the coming season, players complained of fatigue last season and raised concerns that having just days between matches will lead to injuries. A four-member committee -- head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA director VVS Laxman, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI general manager Abey Kuruvilla – was formed by BCCI’s apex council after the last season to suggest improvements in domestic cricket. Rajkot: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.(PTI)

“There will be an increased gap between matches to allow players sufficient time for recovery and to maintain peak performance throughout the season,” board secretary, Jay Shah told the media on Saturday.

The four-man panel has also suggested doing away with the toss in the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy men's games and allowing the visiting side to choose whether to bat or bowl. The recommendations will be put to the apex council for approval, Shah said.

During the last Ranji season, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was part of Mumbai’s champion side, had called for better scheduling to avoid injuries.

Dravid had also said the scheduling was tough on the players. “I saw some of the comments Shardul made. In fact, some of the boys who’ve come into the (India) team as well, also commented how tough the domestic schedule is, especially in a country like India with the amount of travel involved. So, we need to hear the players. That’s a very important thing in a lot of these things,” Dravid had said. Shardul had pointed out how earlier the “knockouts had five days in between.”

Last season, the cramped schedule was also because BCCI had to fit in all domestic events in the window available. Next season will not have Deodhar Trophy, the inter-zonal one-day competition. As per the Dravid panel’s recommendation, the domestic season will kick off with the Duleep Trophy featuring four teams (last year had six), picked by the national selectors. Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy will follow.

Ranji, which will start in October after complaints that a January start was not in keeping with the tournament’s stature. It will, however, take a break after the first five league matches and the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and one-day Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held. This will allow IPL teams to monitor players ahead of the auction. The last two Ranji league matches and the knockout stages will be held after that.

To infuse more competition and balance in the domestic games, BCCI will experiment will rules in the U-23 matches, which will then be considered at Ranji level. Besides doing away with the toss, a new points system will also be tried out in CK Nayudu Trophy, where points will be given for first innings batting and bowling performances, and for the first innings lead and outright win. It will be reviewed at the end of the season and a decision taken on implementing them in Ranji Trophy the following season.

Winter weather disrupts matches played in the North Zone, and Ranji games were hit last season too. Shah said careful consideration will be given while drawing up the schedule to minimise the weather impact.