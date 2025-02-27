More India vs Pakistan matches on cards as Asia Cup handed September window; ACC to avoid Champions Trophy fiasco

Pakistan will likely get the chance to avenge their loss in Dubai against India in the Champions Trophy, a defeat that sent them crashing out of the home tournament, as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to schedule the 2025 Asia Cup in September. Keeping the approaching T20 World Cup in mind, which is slated to happen in 2026, the Asia Cup will be played in the shortest format. Asia Cup 2025 could be held in Sri Lanka or the UAE(AFP)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, fans across the globe could witness as many as three India-Pakistan matches later this year. The Asia Cup is scheduled to run between the second and fourth week of September.

The 17th edition of the continental tournament, featuring 19 matches, was initially set to be hosted in India. However, amid the relationship between India and Pakistan, ACC will likely pick a neutral venue. The report added that while the venue is yet to be decided, the officials are contemplating between Sri Lanka and the UAE, but BCCI will remain the host.

ACC to avoid Champions Trophy fiasco

A key decision made by the ACC, revealed in a document in possession of Cricbuzz, was that they are likely to avoid the entire fiasco that the Champions Trophy incurred in the months leading up to the tournament about India and Pakistan.

With BCCI not getting clearance from the Indian government, the Rohit Sharma-led side could not travel to Pakistan for the ICC tournament. Hence, after months of back-and-forth, Dubai was picked as the neutral venue for all of India's matches. To avoid such a controversy right from the start, ACC has been keen on deciding on a neutral venue to stage all 19 games of the Asia Cup.

The tournament will comprise eight teams - Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, Hong Kong, India, and Pakistan. Nepal will be a notable absentee, having participated in the 2023 edition of the tournament, but they failed to make the cut this time. The eight teams will be divided into two groups, where the top two teams will progress to the Super Four, before two teams make the final.