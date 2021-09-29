'More than Kohli, he is the dangerman': Mudassar Nazar names India batsman Pakistan will be wary of at T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup starting in less than a months' time, all eyes are already on October 24, when arch rivals India and Pakistan will open their campaign against each other. India-Pakistan games are no longer common given the relations between the two nations, but everytime an ICC tournament comes around, it gives fans the chance to witness the mother of all battles. October 24 would mark the first time since June 16, 2019 that India and Pakistan will renew their epic rivalry.



Fans and former cricketers alike are excited for the mouth-watering contest to take place, and legendary former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar has provided his take on the match everyone has their eyes on. Nazar feels that although India is the stronger of the two teams, Pakistan cannot be counted out as they have proven in the past that they can get the better of their Asian neighbours.

"If you look at it strength-wise, they (India) are ahead of us. But if you look back at Champions Trophy, Pakistan won it. There too they had lost the first match against India but on the day Pakistan beat them in the final. This time around, if they can beat India, they would gain a lot of momentum," Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

When it comes to World Cups, Pakistan are yet to beat India. Everyone is aware of the impeccable 7-0 record that India hold against Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, but no many know that India also are ahead 5-0 at T20 World Cups. Adding further, Nazar weighed in on India's batting, which he feels is not in the best of touches. But he is aware of the threat that some of their batsman can cause, especially Virat Kohli. However, Nazar reckons that more than Kohli, there is another batsman Pakistan would want to watch out for.

"In T20Is, even if a batsman plays a cameo or a bowler picks up a few quick wickets, it makes a world of difference. If you look at India's performance in the recently-concluded Test series against England, no one was really outstanding. Even Virat Kohli, who once scored heaps of runs, since the last 2-3 years, hasn't scored a century. He used to score hundreds after hundreds but his performance has come down a little too. In fact, more than Kohli, Rohit Sharma is the dangerman," Nazar pointed out.

The last time India and Pakistan met at an ICC event - the 2019 World Cup in England - Rohit lit up the Old Trafford stadium with a 140-run knock.