Morne Morkel 'blown away' by Team India pacers as newly-appointed bowling coach summarises first day with Bumrah and co.

Team India will return to action after more than a month's break on September 19 when the side takes on Bangladesh in the first of two Tests in Chennai. The players arrived in Chennai earlier this week, and Friday marked the first training session, with newly-appointed bowling coach Morne Morkel also formally joining the setup. Morkel wasn't part of the Sri Lanka tour which marked Gautam Gambhir's stint as head coach, as he was in South Africa owing to personal reasons. Morne Morkel (in middle) with Mohammed Siraj (R) and Jasprit Bumrah(BCCI)

For the first Test against Bangladesh, the selectors picked four pacers; in addition to regulars Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Yash Dayal have also been picked in the squad, with the latter being the sole left-arm bowling option. The duo performed impressively in the first round of the Duleep Trophy, and Dayal was rewarded with a maiden call-up, as a result.

Morkel, who has played against a number of Team India stars currently in squad for the first Test, opened up on his experience as he joined the side and took part in the first training camp. The former South African fast bowler insisted that he prioritised healthy relationships within the team, and that the first day was largely about getting to know the players.

“For me, it's just important to connect well with the guys. I've played with and against some of these players, watched them in the IPL. To be in a camp and form relationships with them is very important. Today was just about that - to get an understanding about the guys, find out their strengths and weaknesses, and setting goals for the upcoming series,” said Morkel.

‘Blown away’

Morkel also heaped praise on the Indian bowlers, stating that he was amazed by their professionalism and is excited to work with them.

“I was blown away by how they went about their things and how professional they were. So, that's a good sign and hopefully we can build on that,” said Morkel.

The series against Bangladesh marks India's return to the longest format for the first time since March earlier this year, when Rohit Sharma's men defeated England 4-1. Following the Bangladesh series, India will host New Zealand for three Tests before flying to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.