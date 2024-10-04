Morne Morkel 'unhappy' with Hardik Pandya's bowling approach in nets, has intense chat with all-rounder before 1st T20I

Team India will return to the shortest format of the game on Sunday when the side takes on Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series. India had registered a convincing 2-0 series clean-sweep over the visitors earlier this week, with the side's performance in Kanpur earning laurels from fans and experts alike. As the focus shifts to the T20Is, eyes will be on some of the leading Indian stars who weren't part of the Test side. While captain Suryakumar Yadav has been primarily a T20I player over the past few months, another star player – Hardik Pandya – will also return to the international colours in the series. India's Hardik Pandya (R) delivers the ball during a practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka(AFP)

Hardik was recently seen practising with a red ball, which sparked speculations on his potential return to the format. However, India's former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel claimed that the white ball was unavailable, which forced the all-rounder to bowl with the red ball.

Hardik took part in India's training session ahead of the first T20I in Gwalior and, according to a report from the Indian Express, had an intense outing under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel. The report states that Morkel was also ‘unhappy’ at Hardik bowling largely closer to the stumps and was constantly in the all-rounder's ears after every delivery.

Morkel seemed to have a chat about Hardik's release point, and the all-rounder took the feedback sportingly, following which Morkel moved to the other bowlers in the net session.

Hardik, like Suryakumar, is primarily a part of the T20I setup. While the all-rounder was also an ODI regular for the side, he didn't find a place in the squad for the three-match fifty-over series against Sri Lanka in August earlier this year. There were suggestions that Hardik has been asked to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to prove his fitness for the ODI format.

The all-rounder last played an ODI during the World Cup at home last year; he faced an injury while fielding off his own bowling during the group stage match against Bangladesh, which eventually ruled him out of the tournament.

India return to Test action later this month

Following the T20Is against Bangladesh, India will return to the longest format when New Zealand tour the country for a three-match series. The Tests will take place in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, respectively.

The series will see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom have retired from T20Is.