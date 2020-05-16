e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Most selfish cricketer I played with’: Shane Warne cites Steve Waugh’s run-out record

‘Most selfish cricketer I played with’: Shane Warne cites Steve Waugh’s run-out record

Shane Warne cited former Australia skipper Steve Waugh’s run out record to term him ‘most selfish cricket he played with’

cricket Updated: May 16, 2020 11:58 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australian cricketing great Shane Warne
Australian cricketing great Shane Warne (AFP)
         

Former Australia cricketer Steve Waugh is regarded as one of the batting legends of his time. He is also hailed as one of the best captains in the history of world cricket. In 1999, Waugh brilliantly led his troops into the territory of arch rivals England, and lifted the World Cup trophy as captain. But there is one record that often goes against him - his run out stats. Cricket statistician Rob Moody, on Thursday, posted a video on Twitter in which he attached all of Waugh’s run out instances - all 104 of them!

In the tweet, Moody also noted that out of those 73 times, Waugh’s batting partner was dismissed 73 times. Australia spin legend Shane Warne was quick to respond to the tweet.

Warne retweeted the tweet, and wrote: “For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently.”

 

He added: “Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat.......,” he added.

Irrespective of the run-out numbers, Waugh still remains one of the best batsmen of his time. He played 168 Tests in which he scored 10,927 runs and regisatered 32 hundreds. The right-handed batsman also played 325 ODIs in which he scored 7,569 runs at an acerage of 32.9.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In