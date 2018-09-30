MPCA secretary refutes ‘blackmail’ claims behind Indore ODI cancellation

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) secretary Milind Kanmadikar responded strongly after media reports quoted a BCCI official who accused him of not hosting the India-West Indies ODI match in Indore on October 24 due to some personal grievances. He was also accused of using ‘blackmailing tactics’ and the unnamed BCCI official went on to say that ‘this is his way of getting back’ after not being sent on the West Indies tour as manager.

In reply, Kanmadikar released a press release which stated: “It is clarified that the above statement is absolutely wrong. The above facts clearly reflect that the present situation has not relation to the incident quoted and in fact MPCA had organised two international matches in September 2017 and December 2017 which clarifies the untrue and baseless statement by such BCCI official. More importantly, MPCA prides itself in being a democratically run organisation and no individual, irrespective of His Eminence, stature or standing, can influence a decision over and above the organisation.”

As per the media report, the senior BCCI official said, “We don’t want to shift the match from Indore but if they create issues we have to prepare an alternate venue. This is pure blackmailing tactic from Kanmadikar. During India’s tour of West Indies in 2017, Milind Kanmadikar was supposed to be the administrative manager but CoA chief Vinod Rai scuttled it as he felt that it was a glorified junket for state unit officials. Kanmadikar has not forgotten that slight and this is his way of getting back.’’.

According to the new BCCI constitution, 90 percent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on public sale. As a result, the Holkar stadium in Indore currently has a capacity to accommodate 27,000 fans and MPCA will be left with 2700 complimentary tickets for the ODI match.

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier on Saturday, Kanmadikar had explained the issue that the association faced. He said: “This is very unprofessional on their part. We have been trying our best to abide by all the new regulations, but we have around 7000 pavilion seats and if we give away say 700 (10 per cent) of those to the BCCI, how will we function? We also have certain commitments. Also, we were worried and sent out the first mail on September 8 so that a solution can be got. The first three mails didn’t get a response, but the moment we said that we won’t be able to hold the match, the replies to this mail comes in 30 minutes. I hope the other associations also take note of the unprofessional behaviour.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 20:58 IST