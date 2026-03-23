MS Dhoni and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi frame the age puzzle that could shape IPL 2026 title race

Squad-building in a T20 league is never only about skill. It is also about age profile - who is rising, who is in the middle of his best years, and who now relies more on experience than recovery speed. The IPL 2026 age map offers exactly that hidden layer. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for RR and MS Dhoni for CSK. (IPL X)

The spread is not massive on paper. The oldest squad in this exercise, Delhi Capitals, sits at an average age of 29.3. The youngest, Rajasthan Royals, is at 27.0, with Sunrisers Hyderabad virtually level. But in a tournament built on travel, quick turnarounds, fielding intensity and repeated pressure games, even a two-year squad-wide gap can matter. It can affect recovery, flexibility, availability, and the burden placed on senior stars.

What the averages reveal Delhi Capitals are the oldest side at 29.3, followed by Mumbai Indians at 29.1. Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders are both at 28.9; Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 28.6; Chennai Super Kings at 28.1; Punjab Kings at 28.0; Lucknow Super Giants at 27.5; and Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 27.0.

That creates three broad squad-building patterns.

The first is the veteran-heavy contender. DC and MI fit here best. These are teams built around known, proven cricketers. The upside is calmness under pressure and less dependence on untested names. The danger is obvious too: if two or three senior pillars lose rhythm or fitness together, the squad can suddenly feel older than the average suggests.

The second is the prime-age challenger. GT, KKR, RCB, CSK and PBKS largely sit in this zone. This is usually where franchises want to be - old enough to understand tournament cricket, young enough to sustain intensity. These teams often have the healthiest balance between control and athleticism.

The third is the youth-leaning build with present ambition. RR, SRH, and to some extent LSG fit this group. These are not rebuilding squads in the traditional sense, but they have more runway and more upside variance. They may be more dynamic over a long season, though they can also be more volatile.

DC and MI are older, but not in the same way Delhi Capitals, being the oldest team does not automatically make them vulnerable. It simply means they are carrying a mature profile. Their youngest player is Sahil Parakh at 18 years and 294 days, and their oldest is David Miller at 36 years and 291 days. That points to a side with a broad spread but a core that leans toward established professionals.

Mumbai Indians, just behind them at 29.1, feel slightly different. Their youngest player is Allah Ghazanfar at 20 years and 8 days, while their oldest is Rohit Sharma at 38 years and 332 days. With MI, the age question is tied to influence as much as numbers. When a squad is built around heavyweight names, average age alone does not tell the full story. If the senior core performs, it looks like a pedigree. If it slows, it starts looking like a dependency.