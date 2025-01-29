MS Dhoni appears in ICC's latest promo for Champions Trophy: 'When I was captain, it was easy to remain cool...'

Less than three weeks away from the start of the ICC Champions Trophy, former Indian trophy-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was back on the screen for fans as he helped out Star Sports with a promo for the crucial upcoming tournament. MS Dhoni starred in a promo for the ICC Champions Trophy.(Star Sports)

In an ad spot inspired by his Captain Cool persona, Dhoni played up to his nickname by being seated in icy conditions. In the ad, Dhoni says: “When I was the captain, remaining cool was easy. But becoming a fan and watching the ICC Champions Trophy? No.”

Dhoni captained the Indian team to the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2013, with India’s successes in that tournament and eventual close win in the finals being credited to some astute and innovative captaincy by Dhoni.

India would then lose the 2017 final in heavy fashion, but will look to set things right this time around as the tournament returns after a hiatus. However, Dhoni warned that this is the kind of tournament in which you cannot afford even a single misstep.

‘Every match is a do or die…’

“Even though our team is strong, even if we lose one match here, we are as good as eliminated,” says Dhoni in the ad, as he has sheets of snow blown onto him from a hose in a humorous moment.

“The tension has raised the temperature so much. Every match is a do or die,” concludes the captain, before a nod to his history with referrals as he calls for a DRS review, only for a truck with the words Dhoni Refrigeration System on its side appearing to bury him in snow.

Humorous ad spot aside, there will be pressure on the Indian team to produce results in the UAE, especially after the circus around getting the venue moved from the original plan to host it entirely in Pakistan.

With captain Rohit Sharma under plenty of pressure, and a similar situation for Virat Kohli, the pair will be looking to use this as an opportunity to show they still belong at the top level of the sport as they take the field in the best format for the pair.

India’s campaign begins with a match against Bangladesh, ahead of which they will have a three-match preparatory series against England to contend with.