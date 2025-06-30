MS Dhoni applies for 'Captain Cool' trademark days after being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame: 'Accepted and advertised'

When you think about the phrase 'Captain Cool', your mind immediately ponders over MS Dhoni. Such has been the impact of the former India captain's antics on the field that no one else comes close in terms of remaining calm and composed on the field. It looks like even MS Dhoni realises no one owns the term 'Captain Cool' like he does, and possibly, this is the reason why the World Cup-winning captain has filed a trademark application for the phrase. India's World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, has applied for the ‘Captain Cool’ trademark. (PTI)

According to news agency PTI, MS Dhoni's application for 'Captain Cool' is currently "accepted and advertised." According to the Trade Marks Registry portal, the application was published in the official trademark journal on June 16, 2025.

The trademark has been registered under the category of sports training, providing facilities for it, and sports coaching and services.

Dhoni is one of the most successful Indian captains, having led the team to the T20 World Cup win in 2007, the 50-over World Cup win in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Under him, India even made the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup and the semi-final of the 2015 ODI World Cup.

According to PTI, the trademark application for the phrase 'Captain Cool' was also filed by another company, Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt Ltd. However, that application's status is showing as 'rectification filed'.

Also Read: MS Dhoni, India's two-time World Cup-winning captain, inducted in ICC Hall of Fame

In India, if someone wants to register a trademark, they need to first file an application with the Trademark Office. The application is then checked for proper format, and the merits of the same are examined.

Once the examiner's doubts are cleared, the trademark is accepted and published on the official Trade Marks Journal.

Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Earlier this month, Dhoni was inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame for the year 2025, alongside Matthew Hayden, Graeme Smith, Daniel Vettori and Hashim Amla. "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world," Dhoni said in an official statement.

"To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling—something I will cherish forever," he added.

Dhoni represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. He remains the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.

His unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs. He scored more than 10,000 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 50.57. Apart from his heroics with the bat, he is also known for his lightning speed behind the stumps.

Dhoni was last seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 edition. He took over the captaincy midway through the tournament after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to a hairline fracture on his elbow. Despite his best efforts, CSK finished at the bottom of the table for the first time.