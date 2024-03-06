MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai to join CSK's camp ahead of IPL 2024: ‘Thala arrived at his kingdom’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has joined Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who led the CSK to their join-most fifth IPL title, arrived in Chennai on Tuesday. The legendary wicketkeeper batter will start training with the other CSK players for the next season. MS Dhoni joins CSK ahead of IPL 2024.

Defending champions CSK will start their IPL 2024 campaign in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk Stadium on March 22.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The five-time IPL-winning franchise shared a couple of updates on social media about Dhoni's arrival in the city as their skipper was welcomed by the team mascot and presented with a bouquet.

The fans on social media were excited to see Dhoni's arrival at his den in Chennai.

Here is how the fans reacted to MS Dhoni's arrival in Chennai

Meanwhile, CSK have already started their preparatory camp on March 2 as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary and Prashant Solanki have already started training at Chepauk.

The legendary skipper played last season with a knee injury as he was seen struggling on a couple of occasions while running between the wickets. However, after guiding CSK to the fifth title, he underwent knee surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Dhoni was recently seen in the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar, Gujarat. He was accompanied by his wife Sakshi Dhoni in the pre-wedding bash.

During last season, the fans came in large numbers to show their love towards Dhoni as many expected to be his last season. However, the 41-year-old confirmed that he will return for one more season after beating Gujarat Titans in the final. Meanwhile, the speculations are rife that the upcoming edition might be his last.

Ahead of the new season, Dhoni, who is not very active on social media, dropped a hint at a new possible role while expressing his excitement and wrote on Facebook, "Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned."

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently told ANI, “He has recovered well (from his knee injury). He is undergoing his rehab programmes, started training. By the time the next IPL starts, I am sure he will be fit to play.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming season, CSK have suffered a massive bow as their star opener Devon Conway might miss the first half the season after sustaining a thumb injury during T20I series against Australia.