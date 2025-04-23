MS Dhoni backed to take inspiration from CSK's 2010 season to bounce back from 2025 horror show: 'It’s only a question…'

Chennai Super Kings are languishing at the bottom of the points table, and things are not looking good for the five-time champions in the playoffs race. After eight matches, CSK have managed to win just two, and they don't look well equipped for the fast-paced T20I team, which can be seen when they chase 180-plus targets. The lack of firepower in the batting order and overreliance on Shivam Dube for big shots in the middle-order have made things worse for them. Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in eight matches.(AFP)

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan admitted that they are not playing good cricket at the moment. But he still trusts MS Dhoni's captaincy and Shivam Dube's batting ability to turn things around for them in the second half of the league stage.

"All of you will be a little bit disappointed with the performance of CSK this year. Of course, it's bound to happen. We have had earlier also. We know that we are not playing good cricket as of now. But, we hope that in the coming matches, we should be able to do better. We have got someone of the calibre of Shivam Dube here. He has been doing so well over the years. And with someone like Thala being at the helm, it’s only a question of time before we come back," Kasi Viswanathan said during an event in Chennai.

The injury to skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has also weakened their batting line-up. As a result, the team management has finally started giving chances to youngsters like Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed.

CSK need to repeat the heroics of 2010

Viswanathan wants the current team to take inspiration from their 2010 campaign. Things were quite similar for them in 2010 after they lost five matches in a row, but Dhoni inspired them to bounce back and lift their maiden title.

"Of course, we remember the year 2010. We lost five games in a row and went on to win the cup. That was the first year we won the title. I am sure the boys are committed. The team is committed. I am sure we will come up with better performances in the upcoming matches," he added.

MS Dhoni and co. will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where both teams will look to grab two points to put their campaign back on track.