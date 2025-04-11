'MS Dhoni being captain not going to automatically turn tide': CSK handed warning, asked to fill 'gaps' within squad

MS Dhoni is back as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. The former India captain will lead the five-time champions in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to a hairline fracture on his elbow. However, former India batter Robin Uthappa believes it is unfair to expect Dhoni to magically fix all the problems, considering the many gaps within the squad. MS Dhoni will lead CSK in the remainder of IPL 2025. (PTI)

CSK are currently languishing in the ninth spot in the points table with just two points. The franchise lost four back-to-back fixtures. CSK, who face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, desperately need a win to keep their campaign on track.

Uthappa feels the management needs someone to fill in for Ruturaj Gaikwad as a batter. The former India batter gave a solution, saying Rahul Tripathi could be asked to bat at No.3 in the right-hander's position.

“I don’t think him being captain is going to automatically turn the tide for CSK. There are a lot of gaps in that side, right? Well, how do you fix that? How do you cover for a solid batter like Rutu, who seems like the only one finding some form?” Uthappa said on JioHotstar after the fixture between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“We have Devon Conway, who showed some form in the previous game against Punjab — he scored 69* before getting retired out. Rachin has been a little patchy since the IPL began. You have Rahul Tripathi, who I think will have to come in at number three right now,” he added.

'So many moving pieces'

Uthappa also said that Sam Curran could play in the playing XI as Gaikwad has been ruled out. However, he feels the road ahead will be difficult for one of the most successful franchises in the IPL.

“Who do they replace to bring in Ruturaj, and what kind of performance will they produce? Sam Curran — does he come back into the fray or not? There’s just so much. There are so many moving pieces, and much will be revealed tomorrow. But will that be enough to revive CSK’s hopes in this campaign?” Uthappa said.

On Thursday evening, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament. The right-hander injured his elbow during the fixture against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. However, he played the next two matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

MS Dhoni had last led the CSK in the title-winning 2023 season. In 2024, he passed the captaincy baton to Gaikwad.