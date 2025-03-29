MS Dhoni bursts into laughter as CSK youngster cheekily asks Virat Kohli to step back up for a million-dollar picture

Chennai Super Kings youngster Vansh Bedi had a heartwarming exchange with two of India’s greatest cricketers, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, after CSK’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. The match may have ended in disappointment for the home team, but the lighthearted moment brought smiles to the faces of both sets of fans. Vansh Bedi (c) with Virat Kohli (L) and MS Dhoni(CSK/X)

Following RCB’s emphatic 50-run victory, Vansh, eager to seize the opportunity of a lifetime, approached Kohli and Dhoni for a picture together. As the three prepared to pose, Kohli had momentarily stepped down a level, making him appear shorter than both Dhoni and Vansh. Noticing this, the youngster playfully asked Kohli to step back up so they could be on the same level for the perfect shot.

The seemingly playful remark left Dhoni in splits, as the CSK legend burst into laughter at the unintended hilarity of the situation. Kohli, too, found the moment amusing, sharing a hearty laugh with the duo before striking a pose for what would become a viral snapshot.

Watch:

While this wholesome exchange brought smiles to the fans, the game itself was a historic one for RCB. Skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front with a fortuitous yet crucial 51, ably supported by a disciplined bowling effort that saw the visitors snap their 17-year winless streak at Chepauk.

Having posted a competitive 196/7, RCB put CSK under pressure right from the start, reducing them to 8/2 within the first two overs. Josh Hazlewood (3/21) struck early blows, dismissing Rahul Tripathi and the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal tightened the noose.

CSK’s batting lineup never truly recovered, despite Rachin Ravindra’s 41-ball 31. The five-time champions struggled to build any momentum, with wickets falling at regular intervals. The absence of a counterattack left them staring at their heaviest-ever home defeat while chasing. Notably, CSK even sent in Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of MS Dhoni, a move that seemed to signal their surrender.

Dhoni, however, provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls, surpassing Suresh Raina as CSK’s highest IPL run-scorer. But his effort was nothing more than a consolation, as CSK finished at 146/8, well short of the target.