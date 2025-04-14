MS Dhoni convinced by CSK pacer to go for DRS; move results in wicket of Nicholas Pooran: ‘Match defining breakthrough’

MS Dhoni is rather quick to take a review when he thinks the umpire has erred in his judgement on the field. However, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain wasn't sure whether to challenge the on-field call. Pacer Anshul Kamboj eventually convinced him, and this eventually led to the five-time champions getting the wicket of Nicholas Pooran against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. IPL 2025, LSG vs CSK: Anshul Kamboj convinced MS Dhoni to take the review(Screengrabs - JioHotstar)

The incident happened on the final ball of the fourth over as Anshul Kamboj made a loud appeal when Nicholas Pooran missed a straight delivery. However, the on-field umpire didn't raise his finger. Kamboj then pleaded to Dhoni to go upstairs and challenge the decision.

Dhoni seemed reluctant at first. However, seconds later, the wicketkeeper-batter chose to go upstairs at the insistence of the pacer. The replays soon popped up, and the ball was shown hitting the stumps. As a result, the Orange Cap holder Pooran walked back to the hut after scoring eight runs off nine balls.

It needs to be mentioned that Dhoni opted for a review with only five seconds left on the timer. As soon as the big screen showed three reds, the entire CSK team celebrated in style by rushing towards Kamboj.

Speaking of Anshul Kamboj's delivery, it was pitched up around the pads of Pooran. The left-hander failed to get any connection and was wrapped up on the pads. The replays showed the ball hitting the leg stump, and as a result, CSK got their second wicket.

CSK win toss and opt to bowl

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. The five-time champions made two changes to their playing XI as the side brought in Jamie Overton and Sheikh Rasheed in place of Devon Conway and Ravichandran Ashwin.

CSK made the perfect start to the contest as Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Aiden Markram in the very first over.

CSK are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just two points from 6 matches. On the other hand, LSG are at the fourth place in the standings.

At the time of the toss, Dhoni said, “We are blessed, we get good support wherever we go. 'Thank you', to all the fans. We want to bowl first, there's chances of dew here. The wicket gets better in the second innings. It's important to set the right temperament.”

“We haven't been consistent with our batting. With the ball we have strong back strong. It's important to have a positive mindset, play those big shots. It's a matter of time. We have a couple of changes. Overton and Rasheed come in for Ashwin and Conway,” he added.