MS Dhoni's cup-of-tea moment in RCB dressing room ahead of IPL 2024 virtual knockout tie sends fans into overdrive

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to take on the Chennai Super Kings for a place in the playoffs. After registering five wins on the trot, RCB will look to dethrone the defending champions to mark their place as the final qualifier in the top 4 alongside Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahead of their titanic clash, Indian cricketing legend MS Dhoni visited RCB’s dressing room. MS Dhoni in RCB dressing room

In a video shared by the Royal Challengers on their social media handle, Dhoni shared a heartwarming moment with the RCB contingent as he visited their dressing room. With the teams gearing up for the virtual knockout on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Dhoni’s gesture blurred the lines of the age-old rivalry. The Royal Challengers captioned the post, “Welcome to Bengaluru, Mahi.”

The post garnered the social media spotlight as the fans showered their love for the Indian star.

“Goat has arrived in Bengaluru. Thala Dhoni,” a user commented.

“Bengaluru always welcomes mahi!” a second one commented.

“Welcome to Namma Bengaluru Mahi,” a third user wrote.

“Bangalore weather right now and chai is a never-ending story for all RCB, CSK united by chai (tea),” another user wrote.

After SRH marked itself as the third qualifier in the league, RCB and CSK will be in for a do-or-die encounter as they fight for the remaining one spot in the playoffs race. While a win over CSK may not do enough for RCB, they’ll have to beat the former by a healthy margin, enough to ease past their +0.528 net run rate. As for CSK, a win will assure them the final place in the top-4.

With both teams set to lock horns in their final league stage encounter, torch-bearers from both the teams- Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni could be possibly in for a last dance on the cricket field. CSK as the defending champions will surely be eyeing a place in the knockouts to retain their title and carve their name on the prestigious trophy for the sixth time.