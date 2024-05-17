Ruturaj Gaikwad to lose CSK captaincy after IPL 2024? Pathan's blistering 'Jadeja' warning ahead of do-or-die RCB clash

IPL 2024 is down to its final week of the league stage. Three teams - Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad - have all booked their place in the playoffs, while three teams - Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans - have been officially eliminated from the race. Add Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants to the second list as well, who have improbable chances of making it through to the knockouts. This leaves the battle for the final spot down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, who are slated to face each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Irfan Pathan makes a massive comment on CSK's captaincy

Ahead of the big match in Bengaluru, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, while analysing CSK's topsy-turvy run in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, sent out a huge warning to Ruturaj Gaikwad, indicating that the franchise could look for other options next season if the fail to go through to the playoffs on Saturday. Talking to Star Sports, he also recalled the Ravindra Jadeja episode from the 2022 season, where the all-rounder was removed from the leadership role after a poor start to the season under his captaincy.

“CSK bring in the pedigree of being the team who knows how to win crucial moments. But they have lots of issues at the moment. Injury issues, new captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no longer leading them. You might have seen him occasionally setting the field, but he is not the captain. You might have remembered what happened when [Ravindra] Jadeja led the side and it didn't end well, the same can happen again. CSK fans will hope that they march ahead of these issues and win the crucial two points,” he said.

Besides the talk around the playoffs spot, the other significant subplot that the game offers is the potential end of Dhoni's career at CSK.

“It could be the last game for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, or it may not,” said Pathan.

The former India World Cup winner reckoned that RCB, who are on a stellar winning streak in the second half of the season, hold the edge ahead of the battle, and that of they manage to beat CSK and proceed, it could emerge as a strong title contender.

“Nothing is easy. It's not going to be easy for both teams. RCB has the momentum, a solid momentum. And if they win as there is no more dangerous side than the one in strong momentum,” he added.