MS Dhoni gifts match ball he hit for six against Hardik Pandya to young fan in heartwarming gesture
MS Dhoni caught everyone's attention with a heartwarming gesture during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2024 match vs Mumbai Indians, on Sunday.
MS Dhoni was in sizzling form on Sunday, putting in a match-winning cameo as Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs, at the Wankhede Stadium. Coming in to bat in the final over of the first innings and with four deliveries to go, the wicketkeeper-batter smoked Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes and a double, which powered CSK to 206/4 in 20 overs.
Rohit Sharma responded for MI with an unbeaten ton, smacking 105* off 63 balls. But he could only take them to 186/6 in 20 overs, in their chase of 207 runs.
After the first innings, Dhoni caught everyone's attention. The veteran was walking up the stairs towards the dressing room, when he spotted a young girl among the fans in the stands. He picked up a ball from the stairs, which he had hit for a six off Hardik, and gave it to the young girl in a heartwarming gesture.
This could be Dhoni’s final IPL season, as he is already 42-years-old. He will be aiming to end his swansong campaign with a title.
After the match, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hailed Dhoni's impact in the match. He said, "The young wicketkeeper scoring those three sixes helped us a lot, that proved to be the difference. We needed those 10-15 extra runs for this kind of venue. In the middle phase, Bumrah bowled really well. I feel we were spot on with our execution with the ball despite them scoring some great shots. I would have taken 6 overs 60 at the powerplay. You need to be on the mark with bowling and batting at this venue."
"Our Malinga bowled really well today, he nailed those yorkers. Not to forget, Tushar and Shardul also did well. (On plans ahead) I think we need to keep it simple, encourage all to be in a good headspace and continue the same way. Jinks was carrying a bit of a niggle, so thought it was better for him to open. I'm fine batting anywhere, plus it is the added responsibility as the team captain," he added.
