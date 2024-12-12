'MS Dhoni has not and will not speak a word': IPL team owner puts faith in MSD to keep 7-year-old controversy a secret

MS Dhoni has been with Chennai Super Kings from the very beginning of the IPL, barring the two editions in 2016 and 2016, when the franchise was banned due to betting activities which CSK's owner Gurunath Meiyappan was involved in during the 2013 edition when the infamous spot-fixing scandal broke out. In those two years, Dhoni switched to Rising Pune Supergiant, one of the two new teams introduced. In its first season, the franchise tanked, finishing second from bottom, before emerging from the ashes to finish runner-up the following year. However, before the start of the IPL in 2017, ahead of the player auction, RP dropped a bomb when they decided to replace Dhoni as captain with Steve Smith. The secret is safe with MS Dhoni, says Sanjiv Goenka(PTI)

In the long run, the call made sense as Smith guided RPS to their maiden final, but when it had happened, all hell had broken loose. To replace someone of Dhoni's calibre, who had won the IPL twice with CSK by then, was a huge move, leading to fan backlash on expected terms. What happened behind closed doors between Dhoni and team owner Sanjiv Goenka? No one knows. But even today, seven years later, Goenka, now the owner of Lucknow Super Giants, shares a warm and cordial relationship with Dhoni.

"That was a long time ago. But whatever happened, it happened with a very clear dialogue. I share a very close and warm relationship with MS Dhoni even today. Decisions could be right or wrong – only time will tell. But whether a decision is logic or illogical is a point that matters. Why did I make the decision? That becomes the perspective. And I said it back then and will say this again today 'Every interaction with Mahi, I walk out after learning something'," Goenka told Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast TRS Clips.

Dhoni will never utter a word about it, says Goenka

Days before the change of guard was announced, Dhoni had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain, whereas Steve Smith was at the peak of his batting and captaincy prowess. One can almost see the similarities between Dhoni in 2017 and KL Rahul in 2014; only unlike MSD, Rahul wasn't retained by LSG. Regardless, to this day, Goenka stands by his decision of 'opting for Steve Smith as captain of RPS' and 'communicating the decision to Dhoni', as per his statement all those years ago. As for what the communication was, Goenka is assured it will remain a secret forever.

"I recently met him. He was telling my son Shashwat about what all he can learn from cricket to help his business. This warmth, this feeling, this spirit means a lot. Beyond a point, you just not letting it impact you. To see it doesn't impact is false. I am a very self-assured person. I know in my own heart whether my decision is sincere or not. Sincerity gives you that confidence. And no matter what anyone says, the truth will come out one day," added Goenka.

"Who did it I am not sure, but MS hasn't spoken a word and will not. And it's a private relationship. It was a communication that was between two individuals, and they came to a conclusion. And that was that. What is important is that we still share a warm relationship."