‘MS Dhoni has to bear some pain and take responsibility’: Pathan's stern message to ex-CSK captain ahead of RCB clash

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni needs to bat up in the order a bit against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a do-or-die clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. With the playoffs spot on the line, CSK will once again rely on Dhoni to produce his magic in the mega clash to take his team to the next round, which he has done on several occasions in the past. MS Dhoni has played 60 balls and has scored 136 runs so far this year.(AFP)

Dhoni has a brilliant record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against the Challengers with an aggregate of 413 runs at a strike rate of 174.3. He has recorded four fifties in 10 innings against RCB at the venue.

The legendary CSK wicketkeeper has been playing with knee pain and was seen limping on numerous occasions this season. He has played 60 balls and has scored 136 runs so far this year.

However, Pathan feels that, at this stage of the tournament, Dhoni has to bear some pain and take responsibility for taking his team over the line.

"You might see MS Dhoni bat up the order against RCB, 1 or 2 over or maybe 3 over up in the order because this is a crucial time. It's not the time where you say, 'I have to take care of my knee', not the time where you take things a bit lightly. This is the business end now, and if you lose here and in case with a big margin, then you are out of the tournament. MS Dhoni has to bear some pain and needs to take solid responsibility for his team which he has taken for the last decade or so. This season, he came a bit late to bat, and if he comes at the right time, then he will bat for at least 3 overs," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Momentum with RCB

Meanwhile, the veteran all-rounder suggested that RCB now have the momentum, which makes them a very dangerous side, and other teams will play against them on the back foot in case they make it into the playoffs.

"The most dangerous thing is momentum in IPL. If any team has momentum, we have seen KKR and MI do it in the past - winning back-to-back matches after a slow start and then went onto become champions. These things happen, and if you have the momentum, then every team is scared of you. If RCB reach the playoffs, then the other three teams in playoffs - KKR, RR and SRH will play on the backfoot against RCB. Because they didn't see loss and found the right formula, which they had missed at the start of the season," he added.