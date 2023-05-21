Home / Cricket / Dhoni's 'I will work hard…' promise from IPL 2022 goes viral after CSK book Qualifier 1 date vs GT at Chepauk

Dhoni's 'I will work hard…' promise from IPL 2022 goes viral after CSK book Qualifier 1 date vs GT at Chepauk

ByHT Sports Desk
May 21, 2023 07:43 AM IST

Well, the promise has surely been delivered. Chennai managed to put the 2022 season behind them as they made the playoffs for the 12th time in IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had only two forgettable seasons. And in both, they had finished second-last. One in 2020, when IPL was of eight teams, and the other in 2022, when CSK underwent a captaincy change twice in their season. Chennai had managed just four wins in last season when MS Dhoni reclaimed the captaincy role after handing it over to Ravindra Jadeja. In the last game of that season, Dhoni had made a promise with IPL certain to return to home-away format. As CSK made the playoffs in IPL 2023 and ensured themselves a top-two finish, that same remark went viral.

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) (AFP)
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) (AFP)

Chennai faced Rajasthan Royals in their final league game of IPL 2022. At toss, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop had asked if fans will witness him in the CSK jersey next year as well where IPL will return to its original format after an ease on Covid restrictions. He replied saying: “Whether (2023) will be my last year or not, that’s a big question because you can’t really predict something two years down the line. But definitely, I will be working hard to come back strong next year.”

ALSO READ: Watch: Fuming MS Dhoni's heated conversation with Jadeja after CSK's playoffs qualification sparks internet furore

Well, the promise has surely been delivered and in top-class fashion. Chennai managed to put that 2022 season behind them as they made the playoffs for the 12th time in IPL history. No other team has ever made the knockouts more than nine times, with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians standing next in the table.

Chennai secured the spot on Saturday after beating Delhi Capitals in their final league game by an emphatic margin of 77 runs. Later in the day, with Lucknow Super Giants failing to go past their net run rate mark despite a win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, CSK were guaranteed a top two finish.

Dhoni's men will hence face defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk on May 23.

"There is no recipe for success, you try and pick the best players and give them the best slot to perform. And groom them in the areas where they are not strong, somebody has to sacrifice their slot for the team. Credit to the management as well, they always back us," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation after the win against DC.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ms dhoni ipl chennai super kings gujarat titans ipl top players + 3 more
ms dhoni ipl chennai super kings gujarat titans ipl top players + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out