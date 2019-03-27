MS Dhoni moves Supreme Court against Amrapali over Rs 40 crore dues

India international Mahendra Singh Dhoni has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Amrapali Group to give him Rs 40 crore due towards his service to the real estate company as brand ambassador, ANI reports.

Dhoni has endorsed the real estate company since 2009 and has appeared in multiple advertisements promoting the brand. However, Amarapali Group has run into financial difficulties and the Supreme Court is hearing petitions filed by over 46,000 homebuyers, who have paid for properties that haven’t been delivered.

In its recent order, the apex court asked the real estate group to attach all of its properties besides those of its associate companies and their directors.

Dhoni entered into multiple agreements with the Amrapali group to promote its various projects and remained associated with the brand until 2016. His wife, Sakshi, was also associated with the charitable wing of the group.

Dhoni told the court that the company did not release the payments for his services and claimed that a told amount of Rs 38.95 crore is due to him. “The builder, Amrapali Group, owes an amount in excess of Rs 38.95 crore of which Rs 22.53 crore is towards the principal amount and Rs 16.42 crore towards interest calculated at 18% simple interest per annum,” the Chennai Super Kings captain said.

Along with his petition, Dhoni attached copies of his agreements with the builder. He said, “It was agreed that the firm will provide Amrapali Group with exclusive right to use his (Dhoni’s) endorsement in connection with the advertisements, marketing and PR activities. Also it was categorically agreed that all the payments under the agreement was to be paid to the applicant (Dhoni) only.”

On 28 February the Supreme Court had sent Amrapali Group chairman and managing director Anil Sharma and its two directors—Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar— to police custody for interrogation.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 10:23 IST