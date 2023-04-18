Home / Cricket / Watch: MS Dhoni's fuming glares and hand gestures at Moeen Ali for lazy fielding in RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 match

Watch: MS Dhoni's fuming glares and hand gestures at Moeen Ali for lazy fielding in RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 match

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 18, 2023 07:38 AM IST

The intensity of the clash had even gotten into the calm and composed Dhoni, who at one point lost his cool at teammate Moeen's fielding effort during the tie.

Five years apart, at the very same venue, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off in a high-scoring thriller in which 33 sixes were hit, once again the highest ever in a single IPL match. RCB almost pulled off what could have been their biggest-ever chase after CSK posted a colossal 227-run target, the most they have managed against the Red and Black in IPL history. And although, CSK won by a narrow margin of eight runs, the intensity of the clash had even gotten into the calm and composed MS Dhoni, who at one point lost his cool at teammate Moeen Ali's fielding effort during the tie.

It happened in the final ball of the 18th over of RCB's chase. Matheesha Pathirana, a.k.a Baby Malinga, was into the attack against Wayne Parnell. The Sri Lankan delivered a 134.5kph full-pitched ball as Parnell drilled it to extra cover. The batter had immediately taken off for a single while his partner, Suyash Prabhudessai was caught napping, leaving Parnell to react agitatedly at the latter to complete the single.

For CSK, there could have been a run-out opportunity with Moeen stationed at extra cover, but the England all-rounder was lazy in his attempt which allowed the RCB pair to regain composure. Moeen did throw the ball back with wicketkeeper Dhoni making an attempt for a run-out but Prabhudessai had reached the crease in time. The CSK skipper hence lost his cool in a rare scene, as he gestured with his hands in anger looking at Moeen.

Watch video: MS Dhoni fumes, gives intense looks to Moeen Ali after his lazy fielding in CSK vs RCB match

Pathirana eventually emerged as a hero for CSK as he held his nerves in the final over of the match to defend 18 runs where he ended with a wicket in the last ball as well, dismissing Prabhudessai, who had hit him for a stunning six off a reverse-ramp attempt over Dhoni's head.

Chasing a record 227 for victory, RCB fell short by eight runs despite superb half-centuries from captain Faf du Plessis (62 off 33) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36).

With the win, CSK jumped to the third spot in the points table while RCB incurred their first loss at home in three matches this season to fall to the seventh spot.

